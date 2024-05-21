This Wedding Design Included a Hot Pink, Fuchsia, and Orange Color Palette

Leslie, an interior designer from Texas, and Leor, a computer engineer from Israel, connected online and met up for a first date at Dolcezza in Bethesa. The evening so well Leor that says he ignored the meter alerts on his phone and got a parking ticket. Less than a year later, he proposed on a trip to the beach while the pair were in Israel.

The goal for their January wedding, says the couple, was for the day to feel “open, airy, colorful, relaxed, and fun.” To accomplish that, they decorated the window-filled venue in shades of hot pink, fuchsia, and orange. A QR code encouraged guests to upload their photos to a shared album, and at the bar, there was a menu of mocktails—named after the couple’s pets—that guests could request spiked if they chose. Other fun details: the “Doctor Who Easter eggs,” they say, and the fuchsia Manolo Blahnik flats the bride says she’d long had her eye on.

Familial touches throughout included the Katubah and Chuppah that Leslie’s sister made, heirloom and family-made jewelry, Leslie’s mother’s veil, and the flower selection, which held special meaning for their family.

The Details

