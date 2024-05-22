The Roll

Petite Cerise location_on 1027 Seventh St., NW language Website

It takes executive pastry chef Carmelo Gil three days to craft these Insta-ready golden swirls, but they usually sell out in about 90 minutes. Rotating flavors include chocolate; pistachio-raspberry; and yuzu-blueberry topped with a swoosh of torched meringue.

The Crookie

Junction Bistro, Bar & Bakery location_on 5471 Wisconsin Ave., Chevy Chase; 1508 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria language Website

If Cookie Monster were French, he’d love this marvelous mash-up created by splitting open a baked croissant, packing it with cookie dough, and popping it back into the oven until its core turns gooey. C’est om nom nom nom!

The Black-and-White

Nino’s Bakery location_on 1310 L St., NW language Website

Striped like a zebra, the fabulously flaky croissant conceals black-sesame paste and almond frangipane, a combination that’s nutty, sweet, and rich with umami.

The Riff on a Deli Classic

Yellow location_on 1524 Wisconsin Ave., NW language Website

An everything bagel with cream cheese is reinvented as a Levantine-­inspired croissant. It comes speckled with Palestinian za’atar and brimming with smooth housemade labneh.

The Pop-Tart

Sunday Morning Bakehouse location_on 11869 Grand Park Ave., North Bethesda language Website

This next-level toaster pastry features croissant dough hiding Spanish chorizo, smoked Gouda, and green onions. Owner/baker Caroline Yi has offered sweeter versions, too, including a marshmallow-­glazed creation with sweet-potato filling.

The Farm-to-Table

Seylou Bakery location_on 926 N St., NW language Website

Freshly milled whole-wheat flour and plenty of butter form the dark-brown dough encasing an ever-changing combination of locally sourced greens and cheese, such as red mizuna paired with smoked mozzarella or peppery arugula with provolone.

This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

