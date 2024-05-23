This Modern Wedding Featured Classic DC Views

Sarah and Ty met as students at Virginia Tech—she was a bartender at Buffalo Wild Wings, and he was a regular Friday night customer—but their first official date wasn’t until years later, when both were living in DC. Five and a half years after a first date at Cafe Mezze in Arlington, Ty proposed on the rooftop of their apartment building.

Their August wedding—which aptly also included a rooftop venue—featured a modern classic, green-and-white design that their wedding planner says allowed the views to speak for themselves, and was a continuation of the green grass of the National Mall. The couple exchange vows on the grand staircase in front of the venue before heading to the candle-and-string-lit rooftop for the reception. Sarah’s favorite parts were the views of the monument and the Lincoln Memorial, and having their dog Brodie walk down the aisle; Ty’s, he says, was “hands down the band.”

Guest favors were balsamic and olive oil made in Greece. Other special details included drink stirrers that featured Brodie’s face, and fun facts about the couple on cocktail napkins. The dinner men included a few of their favorite foods, included mac-and-cheese fritters, chicken, and a peach summer salad, plus late-night fare—passed buffalo chicken pops—chosen in honor of their Buffalo Wild Wings meeting.

The Details

