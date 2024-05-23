16 Major Concerts and Music Festivals in the DC Area This Summer

Get ready to move your feet, clap your hands, and sing along at these major music festivals and concerts coming to town this summer:

FESTIVALS

1. Reggae Rise Up Maryland

location_on Baltimore Peninsula language Website June 21-23

The third annual Reggae Rise Up Maryland arrives at Baltimore Peninsula to spotlight reggae and Afro-Caribbean music. The genre celebration features hip-swaying rhythms and rhymes from hip-hop band The Roots, Arlington’s own Soja, multi-instrumentalist Xavier Rudd, and a ton more acts. In addition to the three days of music, attendees can play games, explore the beer garden, and take pictures in the photo booth ($5+ for music festival, $8+ for beer festival).

2. Out & About Festival

location_on Wolf Trap language Website June 22

Live out loud at the Out & About Festival in celebration of Pride Month. The event will spotlight LGBTQ+ artists and allies featuring headliner Grammy winner Brittany Howard, indie singer Jenny Lewis, vocalist icon Kim Gordon, pop group Lawrence, and other musicians at Wolf Trap’s charming outdoor amphitheater; there is a kid-friendly concert, too ($49+ for festival tickets, $12 for children’s shows).

3. Broccoli City Festival

location_on Audi Field language Website July 27-28

The popular Black-owned enterprise Broccoli City is back with another mix of big-name R&B and hip-hop artists: Megan Thee Stallion, Gunna, Victoria Monet, Sexyy Red, and Party Next Door, to name a few. New this year, the two-day jam session is moving to Audi Field. Festival-goers can expect reserved seats, VIP lounges, skybox suites, rooftop views, and more new ways to experience this high-energy summer fest ($225+).

4. DC Jazz Festival

location_on Wharf language Website August 30-September 1

DC Jazz Fest returns this summer for its 20th anniversary. To mark the occasion, the homegrown music festival is producing a finger-snapping lineup packed with award-winning artists and musicians including Jacob Collier, Samara Joy, D-nice, and local stars Nasar Abadey and the Chuck Brown Band. Most of the shows and concerts will take place at Wharf-area venues: Arena Stage, Union Stage, and the Anthem ($25+).

CONCERTS

5. John Legend

location_on Wolf Trap language Website June 4-6

A-list singer, musician, and producer John Legend is one of the biggest stars performing at Wolf Trap this year. Fans of Legend’s R&B croon can expect to hear him sing some of his top songs backed by a full orchestra ($55+).

6. Chris Stapleton

location_on Jiffy Lube Live language Website June 7

The “Tennessee Whiskey” vocalist and guitarist performs at Jiffy Lube Live this summer. The massive outdoor amphitheater welcomes guests to enjoy the show in covered reserved seats, or you can bring your own chair and blanket to watch Stapleton from the lawn ($146+).

7. Jhené Aiko

location_on Capital One Arena language Website June 23

Jhené Aiko is set to fill Capital One Arena with her whimsical sounds and high vibrations this summer. Admirers of the R&B singer’s records can sing along to her soft melodies on her Magic Hour Tour stop in DC ($145+).

8. Alanis Morissette

location_on Merriweather Post Pavilion language Website June 29-30

Alternative rock star Alanis Morissette brings her Triple Moon Tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion this June. The rock concert—featuring Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade—sold out its first night so there was a second show added to the lineup for fans hoping to snag a ticket ($39+).

9. Chris Brown

location_on Capital One Arena language Website July 2-3

Superstar performer Chris Brown brings his R&B melodies and hip-hop dance stunts to Capital One Arena to promote his most recent album, 11:11. The Billboard-charting artist explores a variety of genres in his latest project, so expect to hear a mix of Afrobeats, pop, and dancehall ($79+).

10. Olivia Rodrigo

location_on Capital One Arena language Website July 20

We are not surprised Olivia Rodrigo’s world tour stop at Capital One Arena sold out several months ago. The versatile singer-songwriter is sure to rock the arena with pop-punk songs from her sophomore album, Guts. You can find available seats on resale sites ($574+).

11. Luke Combs

location_on FedEx Field language Website July 26-27

Luke Combs’s version of “Fast Car” sounds great on the radio, but imagine hearing it live at a stadium. This summer, Combs’s country fans can see him play at FedEx Field with special guests Jordan Davis, The Avett Brothers, Drew Parker, and others ($60+).

12. blink-182

location_on Capital One Arena language Website July 27

Award-winning band blink-182 is on the road this year for their One More Time Tour. Flash back to the ’90s with punk-rock songs like “All The Small Things” and “Feeling This” ($49+).

13. Green Day

location_on Nationals Park language Website July 29

Some of the best rock groups from the ’80s and ’90s are teaming up for a banging concert at Nationals Park. Experience Green Day, The Smashing Pumpkins, and Rancid at DC’s baseball stadium ($63+).

14. Jennifer Lopez

location_on Capital One Arena language Website August 14

J.Lo is on her fifth concert tour to support her ninth album, This Is Me… Now. The superstar dancer, actress, and vocalist is sure to get the party started at Capital One Arena with upbeat tunes and hand-clapping choreography ($53+).

15. Usher

location_on Capital One Arena language Website August 20-21

If you didn’t get enough of Usher at his electrifying Super Bowl performance earlier in the year, you can see him live in DC. Sing along to the R&B icon’s oldies and new music surrounded by fellow super fans at Capital One Arena ($146+).

16. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

location_on Nationals Park language Website September 7

Here’s another chance to see music legend Bruce Springsteen live in concert in DC: After the Boss rocked Capital One Arena last year for nearly three hours, he’s returning for a rescheduled outdoor stadium concert at Nats Park. This show is a part of the 74-year-old singer’s international tour; he’s backed by pioneering musicians the E Street Band. The powerhouse collective has been performing full-throttle hits together since the ’70s, and they don’t seem to be slowing down ($119+).

