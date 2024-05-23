Swim at These DC-Area Hotel Pools With Day Passes

Channeling staycation vibes this summer? Hotels around DC offer pool day passes for non-guests through the web platform Resort Pass, meaning you can go for a swim without booking a room. Here are six great pools for cooling off this season.

1155 14th St., NW

Spend a sunny day at this chic rooftop pool in Logan Circle, where you can grab provisions from Hedy’s Rooftop Bar on Fridays and Saturdays. For a group hang, swimmers can reserve a cabana (starting at $500) with a sofa for up to six people.

Price: Starting at $50 for adults; $25 for children.

2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The Dupont Circle hotel has a variety of seats for poolside lounging, from day beds to covered couches. Sip drinks next to the water while taking in views of the DC skyline.

Price: Starting at $60.

2500 Calvert St., NW

There are a few different options for swimming at the Woodley Park hotel: Take a dip in the funky-shaped pool, bring children to splash in the kiddie pool, or unwind in the hot tub. The hotel also hosts water aerobic classes with Vida Fitness.

Price: Starting at $50, $15 for children.

5151 Pooks Hill Rd., Bethesda

Cool off in this funky-shaped pool in Bethesda. Chairs line the swimming area, and you can also secure a three-person cabana (starting at $79) to relax on a day bed.

Price: Starting at $29 for adults; $15 for children.

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

The hotel’s rooftop, Deck 11, is one of the largest in the city, with a pool, cabanas, and fire pits. Order snacks and beverages from the restaurant, or secure a cabana (starting at $150) with a mini fridge for a group of up to four people.

Price: Starting at $50.

725 Wharf St., SW

Head to the rooftop of this Wharf hotel to splash around in the pool. Start the day with a workout in the fitness center—access is included with your day pass—and then relax on a lounge chair and order refreshments via QR code

Price: Starting at $50 for adults; $30 for children.

