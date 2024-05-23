Things to Do

Swim at These DC-Area Hotel Pools With Day Passes

You don't need to be a hotel guest to hang out poolside.

Written by
and
| Published on
Hang out on the deck at Hotel Zena with drinks from the onsite restaurant. Photograph courtesy of Hotel Zena.

Channeling staycation vibes this summer? Hotels around DC offer pool day passes for non-guests through the web platform Resort Pass, meaning you can go for a swim without booking a room. Here are six great pools for cooling off this season.

Hotel Zena

1155 14th St., NW

Spend a sunny day at this chic rooftop pool in Logan Circle, where you can grab provisions from Hedy’s Rooftop Bar on Fridays and Saturdays. For a group hang, swimmers can reserve a cabana (starting at $500) with a sofa for up to six people.
Price: Starting at $50 for adults; $25 for children. 

 

The Ven at Embassy Row

2015 Massachusetts Ave., NW

The Dupont Circle hotel has a variety of seats for poolside lounging, from day beds to covered couches. Sip drinks next to the water while taking in views of the DC skyline.
Price: Starting at $60. 

 

Omni Shoreham

2500 Calvert St., NW

Photograph courtesy of location.

There are a few different options for swimming at the Woodley Park hotel: Take a dip in the funky-shaped pool, bring children to splash in the kiddie pool, or unwind in the hot tub. The hotel also hosts water aerobic classes with Vida Fitness.
Price: Starting at $50, $15 for children. 

 

Bethesda Marriot

5151 Pooks Hill Rd., Bethesda

Cool off in this funky-shaped pool in Bethesda. Chairs line the swimming area, and you can also secure a three-person cabana (starting at $79) to relax on a day bed.
Price: Starting at $29 for adults; $15 for children.

 

Yotel Washington DC

415 New Jersey Ave., NW

You can reserve a poolside cabana at the Yotel Washington DC. Photograph courtesy of location.

The hotel’s rooftop, Deck 11, is one of the largest in the city, with a pool, cabanas, and fire pits. Order snacks and beverages from the restaurant, or secure a cabana (starting at $150) with a mini fridge for a group of up to four people.
Price: Starting at $50.

Hyatt House

725 Wharf St., SW

Head to the rooftop of this Wharf hotel to splash around in the pool. Start the day with a workout in the fitness center—access is included with your day pass—and then relax on a lounge chair and order refreshments via QR code
Price: Starting at $50 for adults; $30 for children.

 

More:
Daniella Byck
Daniella Byck
Lifestyle Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in 2022. She was previously with Outside Magazine and lives in Northeast DC.

Malcolm Ferguson
Malcolm Ferguson
Editorial Fellow

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day