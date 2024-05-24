Elton John, Kevin Hart, Nelly: Photos of the Best of Parties Around DC

March 7
Mission Dupont tenth-anniversary celebration
March 13
Greater Washington Board of Trade 104th Mid-Winter Dinner at Washington National Cathedral
March 15
National Cherry Blossom Festival Pink Tie Party at Union Station
March 20
2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall
March 24
25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center
March 26
Nationals Homecoming Gala at the Anthem
March 28
Female Chefs Celebration: Power of Pink Dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel
March 7
Mission Dupont tenth-anniversary celebration
March 13
Greater Washington Board of Trade 104th Mid-Winter Dinner at Washington National Cathedral
March 15
National Cherry Blossom Festival Pink Tie Party at Union Station
March 20
2024 Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall
March 24
25th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center
March 26
Nationals Homecoming Gala at the Anthem
March 28
Female Chefs Celebration: Power of Pink Dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Join the conversation!
Share