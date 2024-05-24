Our Events

Photos From Washingtonian’s Most Influential People Celebration

Washingtonian honored the 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy.

Guests enjoyed looking through the printed magazine feature

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Washingtonian celebrated honorees from our Top 500 Most Influential People Shaping Policy  list with a cocktail reception overlooking the Potomac at Top of the Gate, the Watergate Hotel’s rooftop bar. Guests enjoyed drinks, tasty hors d’oeuvres, and lively music courtesy of DJ Chris Laich.

Cathy Merrill, President and CEO of Washingtonian, gave remarks, acknowledging the honorees and thanking event sponsors. As a keepsake, honorees took home personalized faux Washingtonian magazine covers provided by Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our sponsors for making the event possible: Chevron, CVS Health, The Network, US Chamber of Commerce, Amazon, Charter Communications, Delta Air Lines , Duke Energy, and NextEra Energy.

Thank you to our venue and vendor partners: The Watergate Hotel, Washington Talent Agency, Lee’s Flower Shop, and DJ Chris Laich.

President and CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill gave brief remarks
Duke Energy’s Taylor Meredith and Baker Elmore, Yebbie Watkins, and Danielle Menache from the Watergate Hotel
Delta Air Line’s Eric Burgeson, Melissa Alvarado, Heather Wingate, and Skiffington Holderness
Ben Ratner, Megan Kimmins, Amanda Anderson, Gael De Schaetzen, and Marco Margheri
Delta Air Line’s Cherie Wilson and Melissa Alvarado
Amazon’s Josh Paz, Virginia Boney, Kristyn McCray, and Jena Gross
John Lenore, ACLI’s Susan Neely, Omar Vargas, Charter Communications’ Catherine Bohigian, and Johnson & Johnson’s Jane Adams
Jacques Cohen, Owner of the Watergate and Cathy Merrill, President and CEO of Washingtonian
Todd Snitchler, The Network’s Holly Harris, and Neil Chatterjee
Chevron’s Jack Kinney, Beatrice Bienvenu, Jack Griffin, Stacy Koetsier, Jeremy Boshwit, Rosemary Dupre, and Edwin Soto
Emily Score and NextEra Energy’s Phil Musser
Guests pose with their cover photos provided by Washington Talent Agency
Jamie Stiehm, Kathleen DeLaski, Susannah Wellford, Meredith Sumpter, and Cynthia Richie Terrell
Kristie De Peña, Kodiak Hill-Davis, Kathryn Schubert, Michael Ricci
Copies of Washingtonian‘s 500 Most Influential issue were placed throughout the event.
Guests caught the sunset from the Top of the Gate

