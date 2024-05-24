Public Pools and Splash Parks Opening Around DC This Weekend



The arrival of Memorial Day weekend means that many public pools and splash parks are about to open for the season. Here’s what to know if you’re ready to take a dip:

DC

On Saturday, May 25, DC’s 22 outdoor pools will open for the long weekend, and then remain open on a weekends-only basis through June 23. Starting June 24, they’ll all be open six days a week (find their individual schedules here). Department of Parks and Recreation pools are free for DC residents, and non-DC residents can purchase daily passes ($7 for adults, $3 for children under 5, $4 for other ages) or season passes here ($149 for adults, $61 for children under 5, $91 for other ages). A number of local spray parks also open tomorrow, and will operate on a similar, weekends-only schedule until Monday, June 24, when they’ll be open seven days a week.

Maryland

Montgomery County has seven outdoor pools (a few of which have waterslides) opening Saturday, May 25, on a weekends-only basis. Their full summer schedule begins on Saturday, June 15, when most pools will be open seven days a week. Daily tickets ($7 for adult residents and $20 for adult non-residents) and season passes ($210 for residents and $270 for non-residents) can be purchased here. Find the full schedule here.

PG County’s outdoor pools will be open starting Saturday, May 25, through Memorial Day, and continue on a weekends-only basis until June 16, when they begin daily operation. Due to popularity, visitors are encouraged to make online reservations. Residents can secure reservations up to 10 days ahead, and non-residents can make reservations up to seven days in advance. Daily admission fees are also a dollar cheaper when you order ahead ($5 for adult residents, $7 for adult non-residents).

Virginia

NOVA Parks – Waterparks

Northern Virginia hosts five public waterparks—all operated by their parks system—with wave pools, waterslides, and splash pads galore. Locations are in Alexandria, Arlington, Centreville, Lorton, and Sterling. The 2024 season kicks off on Saturday, May 25, for four of the parks (Sterling’s tropical-themed “Volcano Island” is down until June 1 for maintenance). The annual pass, which grants entry into all five parks along with other perks, is $95 for residents and $105 for non-residents. In-person day passes are also available. The parks will start operating on weekdays at various times throughout June, so check each park’s full schedule for details.

Alexandria’s Memorial Pool (901 Wythe St.), Old Town Pool (1609 Cameron St.), Warwick Pool (3301 Landover St.), and Potomac Yard Interactive Fountain (2501 Potomac Ave.) all open for the season on Saturday, May 25. Be sure to check the website for each pool’s schedule. Season passes are $154 for non-residents and $105 for residents (Residents also get 15 percent off if they buy before the end of the month). Day passes are $4 for adult residents and $6 for non-residents.

May 25-27 is opening weekend at Martin Luther King, Jr. Pool (8115 Fordson Rd., Alexandria). After that, their schedule will be weekends-only until June 15, when they’ll remain open six days a week, (closed on Tuesdays). The pool includes a children’s wading area and two slides. Admission is free for Fairfax County residents, and non-residents can purchase $50 annual passes at the Gum Springs Community Center.