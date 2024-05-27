The Washington Blade and The Wharf, proudly announce the return of the 5th annual Pride on the Pier and fireworks show during D.C. Pride weekend on Saturday, June 8, 2024, from 2-10 p.m.
This vibrant event, capped by the dazzling Pride on the Pier Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation at 9 p.m., extends the city’s celebration of LGBTQ visibility to the lively Southwest waterfront. The District Pier will be alive with an exciting array of activities and entertainment for all ages, including DJs, dancing, drag performances, and more. Attendees 21 and older can also enjoy alcoholic beverages available for purchase.
Local DJs Heat, Eletrox, and Honey will keep the energy high throughout the event:
– 3 p.m. – Capital Pride Parade on the Big Screen
– 3:30 p.m. – Drag Show hosted by Venetian
– 9 p.m. – Fireworks Show presented by the Leonard-Litz Foundation
The event is FREE and open to the public and for all ages! For those seeking an elevated experience, the Dockmasters Building will host a VIP area. VIP sessions run from 2-5PM and 6-9PM. Enjoy the air-conditioned lounge, private bathroom, catering and open bar with a front-row view of the fireworks. To learn more and purchase VIP tickets, visit prideonthepier.com/vip. VIP tickets are limited, so don’t miss out!
For more information on the event visit PrideOnthePier.com
This event would not be possible without the support of Absolut, Burney Wealth Management, Capital Pride, DC Fray, Heineken, Infinate Legacy, Lure DC, Leonard-Litz Foundation, Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs, MISTR, NBC4, Old Blue BBQ, Right Proper Brewing Co, Washingtonian, The Wharf and Wild Side Media.