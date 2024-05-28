A Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons

Leeza, from McLean, and Brett, from Illinois, met working for the same tech company. Four years after a first date at the Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo, Brett proposed one evening on the rooftop of the Ambassador Hotel in Chicago.
For their wedding, the pair chose the Four Seasons Washington, DC in October. They wanted the day to feel elegant and fun, and decorated the spaces—the courtyard for the ceremony, and the ballroom for the reception—in white and tan. Brett’s favorite detail of the day was Leeza’s transformative gown; Leeza’s favorite part was the inclusion of Persian elements—shirin polo rice on the menu, and the Persian music—to represent her culture.
Following the big day, the newlyweds took a three-night mini-moon to the Greenbrier in West Virginia; in the spring, they did a bigger honeymoon trip to Rome, Positano, and Tuscany. See the details of their big day below.
The Details
Photography: Jacqueline Patton Photography
Venue: Four Seasons Washington, DC
Planning and design: Alexandra Nesterak Events
Florist: Karin’s Florist
Invitations: Steracle Press
Catering and cake:Four Seasons Washington, DC
Hairstylist: Jasmine Palma Artistry
Makeup artist: Sydney Zenon
Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier
Groom’s attire: Jacob Young
Bridesmaids’ attire: Lulus.com
Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Music: DJ Hesam DC
Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation
Videography: Whiddon Productions
Curtain and flower boxes: Fabrication Events
Lighting: Digital Lightning