A Fall Wedding at the Four Seasons

The bride's Monique Lhuillier gown was a showstopper.

Photographs by Jacqueline Patton Photography

Leeza, from McLean, and Brett, from Illinois, met working for the same tech company. Four years after a first date at the Chicago Lincoln Park Zoo, Brett proposed one evening on the rooftop of the Ambassador Hotel in Chicago.

For their wedding, the pair chose the Four Seasons Washington, DC in October. They wanted the day to feel elegant and fun, and decorated the spaces—the courtyard for the ceremony, and the ballroom for the reception—in white and tan. Brett’s favorite detail of the day was Leeza’s transformative gown; Leeza’s favorite part was the inclusion of Persian elements—shirin polo rice on the menu, and the Persian music—to represent her culture.

Following the big day, the newlyweds took a three-night mini-moon to the Greenbrier in West Virginia; in the spring, they did a bigger honeymoon trip to Rome, Positano, and Tuscany. See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photography: Jacqueline Patton Photography

Venue: Four Seasons Washington, DC

Planning and design: Alexandra Nesterak Events

Florist: Karin’s Florist

Invitations: Steracle Press

Catering and cake:Four Seasons Washington, DC

Hairstylist: Jasmine Palma Artistry

Makeup artist: Sydney Zenon

Bride’s attire: Monique Lhuillier

Groom’s attire: Jacob Young

Bridesmaids’ attire: Lulus.com

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: DJ Hesam DC

Transportation: Sunny’s Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation

Videography: Whiddon Productions

Curtain and flower boxes: Fabrication Events

Lighting: Digital Lightning

 

 

