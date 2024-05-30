Happy June, DC! June is bursting with exciting things to do. You can commemorate Pride month at a neighborhood block party, learn the history of Juneteenth at the Smithsonian, and catch live music at a number of indoor and outdoor concert spaces.
10 Best Things to Do in DC
by Pat Padua
Books
Percival Everett
June 7
location_on Politics and Prose (Connecticut Ave)
The uncategorizable novelist earned a well-deserved boost from the Oscar-winning American Fiction, adapted from his 2001 book, Erasure. But the film conveyed just a hint of Everett’s brilliant, acid tone. He’ll be here promoting his latest novel, James, which reimagines The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn from Jim’s point of view.
Music
Blackstar Symphony: The Music of David Bowie
June 28–29
David Bowie died in 2016, and his final release, Blackstar, is one of his best. Now the jazz quartet that made the album with him teams up with the National Symphony Orchestra to perform new arrangements of that adventurous music.
Museums
“This Morning, This Evening, So Soon: James Baldwin and the Voices of Queer Resistance”
June 7, 2024–April 27, 2025
Curated by Pulitzer-winning critic Hilton Als, this exhibit looks at Baldwin’s writing and activism, plus the conflict between the civil-rights movement he championed and the sexuality he had to partly hide. On view will be reminders of a life connected with like-minded souls such as writer Lorraine Hansberry, activist Bayard Rustin, poet Essex Hemphill, and filmmaker Marlon Riggs.
Theater
Funny Girl
June 25–July 14
People who love vaudeville legend Fanny Brice are the luckiest people in the world, at least in the DMV. Katerina McCrimmon takes on the role made famous by Barbra Streisand in this revival of the popular Broadway musical inspired by Brice’s rags-to-riches life.
Music
Out & About Festival
June 22
location_on Wolf Trap
Brittany Howard (above), the powerhouse singer who used to front Alabama Shakes, headlines this annual LGBTQ+ celebration, which also includes indie-rock royalty like Jenny Lewis and former Sonic Youth member Kim Gordon, currently making some of the best music of her career as a solo artist.
Museums
“Forensic Science on Trial”
June 29
location_on National Museum of American History
With so many podcasts and YouTube channels devoted to true crime, amateur sleuths have grown adept at examining information in investigations. But how much do they know about the science behind the evidence? This exhibit looks at 150 years of trials that were decided by science, from arsenic testing to the first polygraph test to a device that examines bite marks on cadavers.
Theater
The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence
June 7–July 14
location_on Arena Stage
The 60 vivid panels of Jacob Lawrence’s Migration Series at the Phillips Collection are among the crown jewels of DC’s museums. The local dance company Step Afrika! d revives its adaptation of Lawrence’s epic work, using images and motifs from the paintings to make something new.
Music
Home Rule Music Festival
June 21–22
location_on The Black Cat and the Parks at Walter Reed
This celebration of DC’s musical legacy opens with local jazz legend Doug Carn playing June 21 at the Black Cat with his sextet. On June 22, a free outdoor concert at the Parks at Walter Reed features jazz vet Gary Bartz, go-go greats Rare Essence, and local favorite DuPont Brass.
Music
Peso Pluma
June 10
location_on Capital One Arena
The 24-year-old regional Mexican music superstar’s tour–just his second as a headliner–accompanies his latest album, Éxodo. The sensuous strength of the recent new track “Peso Completo” suggests he’ll be pushing his sound in intriguing directions.
Dance
10,000 Dreams: A Celebration of Asian Choreography
June 18–23
This festival showcases Asian artists’ contributions to ballet. A gala program pays special homage to Choo San Goh, a Singaporean choreographer who helped bring the Washington Ballet to prominence. His career was cut short when he died of an AIDS-related illness in 1987.
Want More Things to Do?
by Briana Thomas
Art and Culture:
- Compare historical texts and ledger books with more than 50 contemporary works in the new exhibit “Unbound: Narrative Art of the Plains” (opens June 1, free, Smithsonian National Museum of the American Indian)
- The National Building Museum examines the future of DC’s public buildings and WMATA Metro system in its “Capital Brutalism” exhibit (opens June 1, $10, Penn Quarter).
- Go backstage with DC author and TV writer George Pelecanos (June 2, $15, Palisades).
- Watch a film screening of Orlando, My Political Biography (June 2, free, National Gallery of Art).
- June Thomas presents her new book, A Place of Our Own: Six Spaces That Shaped Queer Women’s Culture (June 3, free, Northwest DC).
- Professor Alice Randall discusses her recent book My Black Country at the NMAAHC (June 7, free, but registration required, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture).
- National Museum of Women in the Arts hosts a panel conversation around the theme “Influencing through Collecting” (June 12, $20, Downtown).
- The Library of Congress is opening the David M. Rubenstein Treasures Gallery with an inaugural exhibit, “Collecting Memories” (June 13, free, but timed-entry passes required, Library of Congress).
- Attend the grand reopening of Folger Shakespeare Library to explore manuscripts, folios, and more rare items from the world’s largest Shakespeare collection (June 21, free, but timed-entry pass encouraged, Capitol Hill).
- See prints by Nigerian sculptor and printmaker Bruce Onobrakpeya at the Smithsonian (opens June 21, free, Smithsonian National Museum of African Art).
- Find a new read at Lavender Con—a book festival celebrating LGBTQIA+ authors and stories (June 29-30, $35+, Penn Quarter).
Community and Heritage:
- Start Pride Month at the Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival (June 1, free, Annapolis).
- The Arlington Pride Kick-Off Block Party celebrates the culture, history, and diversity of the LGBTQIA+ community with games, live music, shopping, karaoke, and more fun (June 1, free, Arlington).
- Wear your dancing shoes to the Capital Pride Parade and Block Party (June 8, free, Logan Circle, Dupont).
- Eat delicious bites, and sip drinks at the Capital Pride Festival; there are multiple concerts across three stages and a sunset dance party (June 9, free, Downtown).
- Columbia Heights Day features family-friendly music, art, outdoor activities, and a carnival entertainment (June 15, free, Columbia Heights).
- All ages can participate in storytime, crafts, and a book signing, and listen to live jazz at the Smithsonian’s Juneteenth Community Day (June 15, free, Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture).
- Pit-masters compete in a massive barbecue battle where guests can sample food, play games, and see live performances (June 22-23, $20+, Downtown).
- The Smithsonian Folklife Festival returns to the National Mall to uplift Indigenous Voices of the Americas. Families can learn about Indigenous heritages and communities through music, food, dance, and hands-on activations (June 26-July 1, free, National Mall).
Theater:
- This dark comedy at Keegan Theatre is a one-woman show (June 1-23, $50, Dupont).
- Rose: You Are Who You Eat’s gender-themed storytelling and wordplay is based on a true story (June 5-23, $5+, Penn Quarter).
- DC/DOX Film Festival showcases non-fiction documentaries over a span of four days (June 13-16, $10+, various DC locations).
- Broadway stars Laura Benanti and Jordan Fisher headline Broadway in the Park (June 29, $33, Vienna).
Shows and Performance:
- The Washington Performing Arts Children of the Gospel Choir commemorates their 30th anniversary at Lisner Auditorium (June 1, $30+, Foggy Bottom).
- Celebrate Black music and Pride month at The Broccoli Ball (June 7, $25+, Howard Theatre).
- Visit the National Gallery of Art’s Sculpture Garden for Jazz in the Garden jazz, Latin fusion, and zydeco concerts (June 7, 14, 21, 28, free, but tickets distributed through a lottery, National Gallery of Art).
- Attend a variety show with Seth Meyers writers this month (June 14-15, $35+, Kennedy Center).
- Comedian Tom Papa has a live standup show at the Warner Theatre (June 15, $41+, Downtown).
- The Pan American Symphony Orchestra and flamenco dancer Maria Juncal present Pasión y Fuego: The Music of Spain (June 15, $55+, Kennedy Center).
- Portraits is a new nine-movement performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington (June 16, $25+, Kennedy Center).
- Experience the Comedy Bang! Bang! podcast live (June 17, $53+, Warner Theatre).
- Local ballet troupe Chamber Dance Project presents a stirring bluegrass performance in Ramblin’ (June 27-29, $60+, Penn Quarter).
Music:
- You can listen to a live orchestra at Opera Italiana’s sunset concert at the Lincoln Memorial (June 1, free, National Mall).
- Iconic guitarist and vocalist Bonnie Raitt arrives at the Warner Theatre (June 1, $149+, Downtown).
- Celebrate the queen of go-go’s 50th birthday at Bethesda Theater. You can see Ms. Kim perform live with her own backing band (June 1, $40, Bethesda).
- A-list singer, musician, and producer John Legend is one of the biggest stars performing at Wolf Trap this year (June 4-6, $55+, Vienna).
- Go-go band Blacc Print Experience plays at the final Mars Arts DC show at Songbyrd (June 5, free, Northeast DC).
- “Tennessee Whiskey” vocalist and guitarist Chris Stapleton performs at Jiffy Lube Live this summer (June 7, $146+, Bristow).
- Root for the Washington Nationals, and stick around afterward for a post-game concert headlining Flo Rida (June 7, $20+, Nationals Park).
- Legendary soul divas Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight team up for a performance at Wolf Trap (June 8, $49, Vienna).
- HEIST Summer Series is back to get the party started across two open-air DC venues (every Sun June 9-30, $20+, Wharf, Kennedy Center).
- Danish rock duo the Raveonettes celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album at Black Cat (June 12, $30, Shaw).
- Bachata group Aventura performs a reunion show at Capital One Arena (June 12, $84+, Capital One Arena).
- The third annual Reggae Rise Up Maryland arrives at Baltimore Peninsula to spotlight reggae and Afro-Caribbean music (June 21-23, $5+ for music festival, $8+ for beer festival, Baltimore).
- Jhené Aiko is set to fill Capital One Arena with her whimsical sounds and high vibrations on her Magic Hour Tour (June 23, $145+, Capital One Arena).
- Future Islands brings their synth-pop sound to the Anthem (June 23, $45+, Wharf).
- Alternative rock star Alanis Morissette brings her Triple Moon Tour to Merriweather Post Pavilion this month (June 29-30, $39+, Columbia).
Sports:
- Watch more than 30 matches at the Major League Pickleball by Margaritaville tournament (June 13-16, $40+, Southeast DC).
- Fútbol legend Lionel Messi leads Argentina in a friendly match against Guatemala (June 14, $84+, FedEx Field).
Things to Do With Kids:
- Truck Touch invites families to learn about vehicles that help with local health, cleaning, and safety services (June 1, free, RFK Stadium).
- Children can sleep near fossils and dinosaur exhibits at the Smithsonian Sleepover at the Natural History Museum (June 14, $150, sold out, but waitlist tickets available, Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History).
- Go on a Disney music and film journey with the National Symphony Orchestra (June 22-23, $39+, Kennedy Center).
A version of this article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
