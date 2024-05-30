Margarite, Union Market’s newest and most thoughtfully designed building, is now leasing a limited collection of spacious three-bedroom apartments. These modern homes feature upscale features and finishes with expansive square footage, perfect for living and entertaining.
Welcome to the 1280 Collection, Margarite’s exclusive selection of spacious three-bedroom residences and penthouse homes, spanning up to 1,621 square feet and starting at $3,800/month.
Each unit offers a modern and elevated living experience atmosphere with floor-to-ceiling windows and white oak plank flooring. In every kitchen, you’ll find custom Italian cabinetry, quartz countertops, and seamlessly integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances enhance your cooking experience. Residents of the 1280 Collection can also enjoy expansive private outdoor terraces, walk in closets with custom built-ins, ambient hidden lighting and sweeping views of the iconic DC skyline, among other unique amenities.
Resident amenities are designed to enrich daily life and offer a tranquil sanctuary in the city. In addition to Neal Place Park, a new community park created by Grosvenor, residents can enjoy a private third floor garden with lounge seating and park views, as well as a rooftop terrace featuring a club room, chef’s kitchen, grilling stations, fire pits and lounge seating. There is also a fitness center with Peloton Bikes and a private yoga studio; a library, lounge, and co-working space; and a pet spa.
Located within the heart of Union Market, Margarite offers residents unparalleled access to this authentic and lively neighborhood best known for its vibrant food market, dynamic art scene and wide selection of renowned restaurants and retailers.
Discover The 1280 Collection and make one of Margarite’s three-bedroom residences your home. For a limited time, receive up to two months free on select homes within the 1280 Collection. Schedule your tour today.