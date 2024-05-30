Trump Guilty Verdict Bar Specials Have Begun in DC

Anytime Donald Trump has faced legal troubles, DC bars have been there with a drink special. They offered “Dark N’ Stormy Daniels” an “IndictMINT Juleps” for his indictment. So of course when the former president was found guilty on 34 felony counts for falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal, they were ready to pour Washingtonians another drink.

The Midlands beer garden in Park View was ready with the first drink deal within 20 minutes of the verdict being read. “We will be celebrating with 34 ounces of Justice!,” the bar posted on Instagram. It will offer $10 steins all weekend long.

Union Pub in Capitol Hill is offering a “Guilty Pleasure Package” for $340. The feast for 12 includes 34 wings, beers, orange shots, beef sliders, mini corn dogs, toctchos, and a #UnionPub2024 t-shirt. It will be available through Trump’s sentencing on July 11. Separately, they’ve also got a $6 cocktail called “Orange is the New Orange”—a screwdriver with a cherry.

Middle Eastern cocktail bar the Green Zone in Adams Morgan is promoting its “FUCK TRUMP! Punch” made with mezcal, Mexican rum, and Vimto (a fruity soft drink).

LGBTQ+ bar and club Bunker on 14th Street is pouring $5 lemon drop shots from 10 PM to 2 AM.

Distillery Republic Restoratives, maker of Hillary Clinton-inspired Rodham Rye, is offering 34-percent off all its spirits through Sunday with the promo code “GUILTY.”

American Ice Company in Shaw’s got a “Guilty Special” for Friday and Saturday only: Narragansett draft beers for $3.40

Watch this space for more specials.

