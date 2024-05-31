How to Spend This Lovely Weekend Outdoors in DC



After many rainy weeks, the forecast for this weekend is finally showing mostly sunny skies. Here are a few ways you can take advantage:

Hit an outdoor festival

To commemorate the end of AAPI month on Saturday, you can join a day of festivities at Asia on the Creek in Frederick, or check out a massive line-up of vendors and performers at this year’s Fiesta Asia Street Fair in downtown DC. Multiple cities and counties in Virginia and Maryland will also be kicking off the start of Pride Month this weekend, with outdoor festivals full of DJ sets, drag performances, and art-making activities, including Annapolis, Rockville, Alexandria, Fairfax, and Loudon. DanceAfrica is also underway at Dance Place, with a free outdoor music, dance, and oral history offerings that celebrate the diversity of the African diaspora.

Grab a drink or a bite

Sunny days are always a great reason to get some food on a patio or check out one of the area’s many wineries. If you want to try out some new eats, the Georgetown Food Truck Fest begins on Friday and runs through September. DC’s many breweries are also warm-weather hot spots; on Saturday, you can finish off a 5K with a brew at DC Brau or visit the Takoma TrukGarten, where you can taste a variety of local beers, ciders, and foods.

Take a swing at golf

If you want to tee up this weekend, the Wharf’s limited-run Pixar Putt course, which takes inspiration from Pixar’s beloved filmography, opened last week. The 18-hole course is perfect for families, and single adults can get in on the fun too: Tee times after 7 PM on Fridays and Saturdays are reserved for golfers over the age of 18. If you want a larger space to practice your form, you could also visit the TopGolf driving range at National Harbor.

Listen to tunes

You can hear free outdoor music of all genres across the District this weekend: Singer-songwriter Emma G is opening the first Fridays at Fort Totten concert series, Nathan and the Zydeco Cha Chas are performing at the first Jazz in the Garden of the year (if you’re lucky enough to score a same-day ticket at the door), and the traveling Opera Italiana orchestra is bringing the music of Giacomo Puccini to the Lincoln Memorial on Saturday. If you want to get in on the action, the Wharf’s new karaoke series starts on Saturday, featuring a live band to accompany your vocals. To finish off the sunny weekend, the Beach Boys will be playing all your favorite summer hits at Wolf Trap with special guest John Stamos (tickets start at $89).

Check out a market

Spring and summer weekends are always a time to visit old standbys like the Dupont Circle Farmer’s/Flea Market and Eastern Market. A number of pop-up stores will also be gracing the District this weekend. You can buy hand-crafted goods at Songbyrd’s Makers Mart on Saturday or visit a vintage flea market at Aslin Brewery or a multicultural food/art fair at Maketto on Sunday.

See a film

Outdoor movie season has already begun, so this weekend might be a great chance to pull out a picnic blanket and enjoy a film under the stars. On Friday, you can see Jurassic Park screening on the wall of the Kennedy Center’s REACH building.

Spend time in nature

The warm weekend weather might be a good opportunity to explore a local park or drift on the Potomac on a tour boat or paddleboard. The National Arboretum is also offering extended evening hours until 8 PM on Sunday.