Home Theaters We Love in 5 Houses for Sale Around DC

Here are five listings with home theaters that caught our eye this week:

1

An Alexandria chateau with a family-size home theater

Price: $2,599,000

Where: 1500 Collingwood Rd., Alexandria

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/8

Lot Size: 1.13 acres

Listing Agents: Phyllis Patterson and Brittany Patterson, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This opulent Alexandria chateau is a safe haven for homeowners who value their privacy, with gated entry and privacy walls that enclose the entire property. From 20-foot ceilings in the grand foyer to a pool and patio with an outdoor kitchen, this home offers thoughtful amenities like a guesthouse, a gourmet kitchen, and three fireplaces. The home theater is a bonus for cinephiles who enjoy buttered popcorn and classic films. This home also offers an oversize two-car garage and parking for a dozen additional vehicles.

2

A Mass Ave Heights mansion with a mega-screening room with specialty lighting

Price: $13,500,000

Where: 2815 Woodland Dr., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/8

Lot Size: 0.41 acres

Listing Agent: Mark McFadden and Hunter McFadden, Compass

This contemporary mansion which overlooks Rock Creek Park has a whole house media system, a wine temperature-controlled dining room, an exercise room, a sauna, and a heated salt water pool with an infinity waterfall. The sizable home theater is especially luxurious thanks to the ceiling with specialty twinkle lighting that is reminiscent of a planetarium or a starlight headliner in a Rolls Royce. And for homeowners who require a home with enhanced accessibility, this property has a residential elevator that reaches all levels of the home.

3

An East Village home with a wood-paneled home theater

Price: $9,900,000

Where: 2727 Q St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 8/8

Lot Size: 0.13 acre

Listing Agents: Michael Rankin, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

This Colonial Revival-style Georgetown residence offers excellent curb appeal and an open layout. The home has a chef’s kitchen with heated floors and custom cabinetry along with a roof deck for entertaining, a dining terrace, private gardens, and five geothermal wells. The sleek wood-paneled theater room will be a selling point for homebuyers who favor neutral-color palettes and modern design. The residence also has a motor court with parking for six cars, a wine cellar, and a library.

4

A Mediterranean mansion in McLean with a red-hued home theater

Price: $4,499,000

Where: 7201 Old Dominion Dr, Mclean

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/8

Lot Size: 2.39 acres

Listing Agents: Piper Yerks, Washington Fine Properties

For prospective buyers who enjoy custom designer touches, this home includes bespoke Versace tiles in the grand foyer. The sense of grandeur continues on the main level which has a home office framed by French doors, a family room with a stone fireplace, and a conservatory bursting with natural light. This home has both a gourmet kitchen and an auxiliary catering kitchen along with a warm-toned theater with expressive carpeting and textured crown molding. It also has a recreation room, a fitness area, a pool, an outdoor kitchen, a sauna, outdoor gardens, and a vegetable patch.

5

A Cleveland Park home with a petite movie screening room

Price: $3,390,000

Where: 3212 Porter St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 5/5

Lot Size: 0.19 acres

Listing Agents: Jennifer Knoll, Compass

This Cleveland Park home was redesigned by acclaimed interior designer Barry Dixon and has a top-of-the-line kitchen, a home office, a mudroom, a playroom, two laundry rooms, and a gym. The home theater can accommodate a family of four or a few friends for a cozy movie night. The owner’s suite has two walk-in closets, a separate water closet, a bathtub and an extra large shower. The property also boasts outdoor amenities like a two-car garage and parking for five cars, a porch swing, a large two-level deck, and a spacious backyard.