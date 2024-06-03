There is a lot to consider when buying a new home including the neighborhood and school district. Homebuyers who are looking to own a brand-new single-family home in Arlington will want to check out The Grove at Dominion Hills. Discover luxury living in the Dominion Hills neighborhood, which was ranked as the #2 place to raise a family in Virginia by Niche.com in 2023.
The Grove at Dominion Hills’ outstanding schools within the Arlington County School District offer the opportunity for your children to learn, grow, and thrive. Highly rated assigned schools include, Cardinal Elementary School, Swanson Middle School, and Yorktown High School. The community location additionally offers convenient access to numerous acclaimed private schools throughout the area.
The Grove at Dominion Hills is a community of 40 luxury single-family homes priced from $1.8 million. Toll Brothers offers floor plans with two-car garages, open-concept kitchens and great rooms, luxurious primary bedroom suites, and backyard space. Elevator and main-level bedroom options are available in the Helen and Woodward home designs. Home buyers can choose from home designs ranging from 4,470 to 5,834+ square feet, each built with the Toll Brothers’ commitment to outstanding quality and craftsmanship.
Home buyers will enjoy nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment. Nearby recreational destinations include Ballston Quarter, Upton Hill Regional Park, and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, as well as sporting arenas, stadiums, and more.
The community is centrally located in Arlington with convenient access to East Falls Church Metro station, offering convenient access to Washington, D.C. and beyond.
Learn more about living in The Grove at Dominion Hills in Arlington, VA.
Contact: DC Metro Online Sales Team at 855-298-0316
Model Home: 848 N Madison St, Arlington, VA 22205
Hours: Open By Appointment Only