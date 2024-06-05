The rural feel of this in-town country estate is unequaled! Located on genteel Lloyd’s Lane in the City of Alexandria, VA this almost ½-acre property is luxuriously outfitted with flower beds and a koi pond- where the living is as exciting outside as it is in!
The front porch welcomes you to the extraordinary and charm-filled interior. High ceilings, antique pine floors and glass doorknobs, and although completely reconstructed in 1997 this property has a 1925 aura with boundless comfort and an extraordinary floor plan for entertaining.
The eat-in kitchen is overlooking the rear deck/ garden and attached is a warm and comfortable family room. The Primary Suite features two bedrooms or office/nursery, two baths and a 14 x 12 walk-in closet! There are two more bedrooms and a full bath on this level. Further on the next floor is another bedroom suite, an enormous recreation room/ studio and full bath. The finished lower level is home to another bedroom suite with full bath, and additional recreation room perfect for games and/or a screening room. Seeing is believing with this divine slice of life in the middle of the city!
$3,450,000 6 Bedrooms, 5.5 Baths