The National Cannabis Festival took place outside RFK Stadium on—of course—4/20, featuring big acts like Wu-Tang Clan and locals such as Backyard Band and Noochie. The attendees themselves were also a big attraction. Here are a few who showed off their own personal style and, in some cases, enthusiasm for the event’s leafy theme.
Casey Hays
Green is my favorite color. Green equals money. Many people think you can’t get money in the [cannabis] industry—there are billions of dollars out there for people to make a profit.
Monike Johnson
I am [dressed as] a weed Girl Scout. [My group] wore these outfits to show recognition for us as a team. That’s what Girl Scouts are: They are united.
Wesley Wasserman
This is one time I can wear this stuff and be accepted and not have anyone look at me weird. With my job, I can’t really be outspoken. You should feel welcome to dress however you want.
Taylor Betts
I am here today because I love weed. I used to live in California on the beach, and so I was channeling weed and good energy for my fashion inspo.
Antonio Payton and Antwon Payton
It is regular that my twin and I match. We wore a shirt named ‘Enjoy the Trip’ because we knew coming to this festival we would enjoy the trip.
Jeanne Porges
I love purple, so I have a Purple Haze–themed outfit. I’m with Students for Sensible Drug Policy. We’re doing advocacy and lobbying to decriminalize cannabis and release people from prison.
Patrick Costello
I wanted to be casual and layered. Everything is from Goodwill except my shoes, which are Doc Martens. The majority of my jewelry is from my grandparents.
PHOTOS: We Met a Bunch of Fun People at the National Cannabis Festival
“I am here today because I love weed.”
The National Cannabis Festival took place outside RFK Stadium on—of course—4/20, featuring big acts like Wu-Tang Clan and locals such as Backyard Band and Noochie. The attendees themselves were also a big attraction. Here are a few who showed off their own personal style and, in some cases, enthusiasm for the event’s leafy theme.
Casey Hays
Monike Johnson
Wesley Wasserman
Taylor Betts
Antonio Payton and Antwon Payton
Jeanne Porges
Patrick Costello
This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Related
Three Rounds With the Owners of a DC-Area Tequila Brand
A Pioneering Gay-Rights Protester Returns to the White House
Is the Harris Rider That Prohibits Legal Weed in DC Actually . . . Gone?
We Got a Lesson From a Synchronized Swimmer and It Was HARD
More from Things to Do
11 Pride Month Celebrations Around the DC Area
A Virginia Minor League Team Is Hitting It Out of the Park With “Cosmic Baseball”
3 Quiet Mid-Atlantic Beaches for a Summer Escape
40 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week: Capital Pride Parade and Festival, Chris Stapleton Concert, and Step Afrika’s “The Migration”
Washingtonian Crossword – 6/3/2024
How to Spend This Lovely Weekend Outdoors in DC
June Culture Guide: 65 Things to Do in the DC Area
A Waterfront Pizza Bar Opens Along the Potomac in Alexandria
Most Popular
Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People of 2024
The Washingtonian Crossword
The Hot List: 10 Restaurants Around DC We’re Loving Right Now
The 100 Very Best Restaurants in Washington, DC
Causa Is Washingtonian’s #1 Restaurant in 2024—Watch Us Surprise the Team
The 100 Best Things to Do in Washington, DC
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them
7 Luxury Home Sales in the Washington Area—and Who Bought and Sold Them