Welcome to Liz, a singular collection of 78 modern apartments with the highest end finishes in DC. Located at 14th +R Street in NW DC, Liz aspires to set a new benchmark in integrated home design. Offering unparalleled attention to detail from self-irrigated landscaped terraces to extensive floor-to-ceiling window lines and top-of-the-market kitchen finishes, Liz defines quiet luxury and future-facing comfort for the modern, metropolitan lifestyle.
Residence 705 is over 1,500 square feet offering two bedrooms and a den, two bathrooms plus a wraparound balcony. This stunning penthouse is available June 1st for a monthly rent of $12,000. Liz also has a limited number of one and two bedroom apartments available from $3,700.
Resident services at Liz include:
- 24-hour concierge willing and ready to make your busy life easier by assisting with and or/coordinating
- Door-to-kitchen (or refrigerator!) grocery delivery
- Plant watering
- Dog walking
- Dry cleaning , tailoring, and shoe repair
- Various curated neighborhood partnerships offering exclusive services and discounts.
Liz is offered exclusively for lease by Urban Pace. Click here to schedule your private tour with Tony Lucadamo, Vice President of Leasing, to schedule your private tour.