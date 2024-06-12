A Pizza-Party Wedding at Josephine Butler Parks Center

Lindsay and Bailey, who work in nuclear policy and international law, respectively, met playing soccer as students at Carleton College. For their first date, they went on a picnic at a local state park where they ate donuts and “way too many types of cheese.” Seven years later, Bailey proposed to Lindsey surrounded by friends and former teammates in a backyard garden in California; later, Lindsay counter-proposed while they were surfing.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Their November wedding at the Josephine Butler Parks Center featured an “upscale pizza house party” theme, decorated in shades of green. The morning of, they played a game of soccer with their wedding parties. Then, the pair exchanged vows in an intimate, very personal ceremony. For the processional, the pair say they knew they wanted live music, so Bailey’s sister and Lindsay’s friend performed their own rendition of “Past Lives.” At the reception, dinner included wood-fired pizzas from Timber, and for dessert—a nod to their first-date picnic and their long-held love of donuts these locally made confections—dozens of colorful, gluten-free donuts arranged into a big pride flag. In addition to signature cocktails, they had a “mystery drink” called “The Last 5 Miles.” The story behind the drink: At the aid station of a 50-mile race with just five more miles to go, Lindsay found out the last stretch was all up hill, so she took a shot of Fireball. Guests who ordered the “Last Five Miles” mystery-drink got just that: a shot of Fireball. Something that made the day extra special, they say, was the way so many friends came together to help them pull it all together—the photographer, florist, caterer, DJ, and officiant were all friends and acquaintances. For their upcoming honeymoon, the pair are going to do a 110-mile hike around Mont Blanc in Chamonix, France.

The Details

Join the conversation!