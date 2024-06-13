Five Documentaries to See at the DC/DOX Film Festival

If you’re a fan of documentary films, this is a good weekend to be in Washington. The DC/DOX film festival returns to the District from Thursday through Sunday, featuring a number of internationally-recognized docs as well as stories with a local focus.

The festival, which started only last year, includes 53 features and 47 shorts with topics ranging from music and art to politics and local activism. Some popular titles—including the DC-based film Daughters, which took home two awards at Sundance this year—have already sold out, but standby lines will be available for last-minute tickets.

Here are five noteworthy films that you can still purchase advance tickets for:

Super/Man offers a candid look at the actor known for portraying the Man of Steel, both before and after the horse-riding accident that left him paralyzed. Featuring a combination of home videos and new interviews with Reeve’s family, this intimate portrait has received rave reviews since its 2024 premiere at Sundance. Thursday’s opening night screening at the National Museum of American History is only for all-access passholders, but single tickets are available for the encore show on Sunday.

The opening night screening will be followed by a discussion with Alexandra Reeve Givens and producers Libby Geist and Connor Schell, moderated by CNN’s Audie Cornish.

Where: Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

When: Sunday June 16, 4:30-6:15 PM

Cost: $15.90 (with tax)

In a personal portrait of the #MeToo era, Japanese journalist and director Shiori Ito documents her vie-year battle to bring the high-powered man who sexually assaulted her to justice while navigating a difficult criminal justice system. The first-person documentary has been called one of the most anticipated docs of the year by publications like The Guardian and Esquire.

There will be a post-screening discussion with editor Ema Ryan Yamazaki and producer Eric Nyari, moderated by Leslie Combemale from the Alliance of Women Film Journalists.

Where: Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

When: Friday, June 14, 5:15 – 7:15pm

Cost: $15.90 (with tax)

In this 2024 film, local directors Andrea Nix Fine and Sean Fine look at the events of January 6, 2021 through the eyes of affected Washingtonians, including multiple police officers, a Hill staffer, and a photographer. Earlier this year, multiple articles pointed out the documentary’s very limited release schedule—now you have another chance to see it on the big screen right here in DC.

The screening will be followed by a discussion with the co-directors.

Where: US Navy Memorial, Burke Theater (701 Pennsylvania Ave., NW)

When: Saturday June 15, 10:45-12:30pm

Cost: $15.90 (with tax)

DC/DOX is presenting the North American premiere of this documentary, which offers a fresh look at the highly-publicized Apollo 13 rescue mission in 1970. With newly-acquired archival footage and interviews, the film brings modern audiences back into the high-stakes story that gripped the world.

Following the film, astronaut Jim Lovell’s daughter Susan Lovell will be joined by Air and Space Museum curator Teasel Muir-Harmony for a Q&A.

Where: National Archives, William G. McGowan Theater (701 Constitution Ave., NW)

When: Saturday June 15, 2:00-3:45 pm

Cost: Free (Reservation Required)

After a young Norwegian gamer named Matts Steen dies of Muscular Dystrophy, his parents discover that he had a complicated, fulfilling life in the online video game World of Warcraft—a life they never knew about. After its premiere at Sundance earlier this year, critics have praised the film for its emotional storytelling and unique blend of traditional documentary and animated video game reenactments.

Where: Landmark E Street Cinema (555 11th St., NW)

When: Friday January 14, 8:00-9:45pm

Cost: $15 (before tax)

DC/DOX runs from Thursday, June 13th to Sunday, June 16th at multiple locations. Tickets to most individual films are $15 dollars, not including taxes and fees. All-Access passes are available for $195 before taxes.