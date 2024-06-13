This Union Station Wedding Included a Silent Disco

Jourdan, a food blogger from Potomac, and Brandon, a management consultant from Westchester, met on Hinge. Two and a half years after a first date at Union District Oyster Bar and Lounge, Brandon proposed.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their June wedding, they envisioned a “classic DC” vibe and decided Union Station—“epic,” they say, for its location, architecture, design—was the perfect venue. Highlights of the affair included a signature scent (the Edition Hotel fragrance will always remind them of their day, they say); red jitneys that took guests from the hotel to the venue; and a silent disco afterparty that took place in the main hall of Union Station. A custom logo that appeared throughout, from the napkins and paper goods to the cocktail toppers, was another favorite detail. The evening before the wedding, Jourdan wore her mom’s wedding dress—customized for the occasion—to the rehearsal dinner; afterwards, the newlyweds honeymooned in South Africa. See the details of their black-and-gold wedding in the photos below.

The Details

