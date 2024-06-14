Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Jayden Daniels

Excitement is high for the new Commanders quarterback.

Jacob Fenston

For the City Cast DC podcast, he’s attempting to visit every park in the District: almost 700.

Mackenzie Shultz and Megan Wysocki

The American University students designed an econ class on Taylor Swift that will be offered this fall.

Layne Garrett

The cofounder of the crucial music venue Rhizome announced it has raised the money to buy a new home.

Mai Sennaar

Sarah Jessica Parker’s imprint will publish the local writer’s debut novel.

Disinvited! Pickleball Thieves

Three mystery crooks–racketeers?–recently swiped $4,500 worth of paddles from the Rockville store Tennis Topia.

Photograph of Daniels courtesy of Washington Commanders.

Photograph of Fenston and Garrett courtesy of subjects.

Photograph of Schultz and Wysocki courtesy of American University.

Photograph of Sennaar by Ibra Khalil Traoré.

This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

