This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This June
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Jayden Daniels
Excitement is high for the new Commanders quarterback.
Jacob Fenston
For the City Cast DC podcast, he’s attempting to visit every park in the District: almost 700.
Mackenzie Shultz and Megan Wysocki
The American University students designed an econ class on Taylor Swift that will be offered this fall.
Layne Garrett
Photograph of Daniels courtesy of Washington Commanders.
Photograph of Fenston and Garrett courtesy of subjects.
Photograph of Schultz and Wysocki courtesy of American University.
Photograph of Sennaar by Ibra Khalil Traoré.
This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.
