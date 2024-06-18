David Yager, owner of the long-gone Morrison’s Delicatessen, stands in front of his restaurant in 1938. The sandwich spot was located on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase DC.
Hofberg’s Deli
Ann Hofberg Richards, Sholom Hofberg, and Abe Hofberg at the original Kennedy Street location of the DC institution Hofberg’s deli in the 1930s. After Abe returned from WWII, Hofberg’s moved to Eastern Avenue in Northwest.
Comet Liquor
Yes, that’s the Comet Ping Pong sign, now a landmark in upper Northwest. Previously, it marked the location of this Columbia Road liquor store. After Sidney Drazin–seen here in 1991–bought it in 1980, he augmented the alcohol offerings with a deli. You could get a bagel and coffee, or tuck into sandwiches like the Comet Special: a non-kosher combo of hot roast beef and Swiss.
A Delicious Deli Exhibit Is Now at the Capital Jewish Museum
Three vintage DC-deli images you'll see if you go.
A pastrami-flavored exhibit called “‘I’ll Have What She’s Having’: The Jewish Deli” was a hit in LA and New York, and now it’s arrived at the Capital Jewish Museum. Because DC has its own rich history of Jewish food, the museum has added some items from its own collection. Here’s a preview of a few of the local photos.
Morrison’s Delicatessen
David Yager, owner of the long-gone Morrison’s Delicatessen, stands in front of his restaurant in 1938. The sandwich spot was located on Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase DC.
Hofberg’s Deli
Ann Hofberg Richards, Sholom Hofberg, and Abe Hofberg at the original Kennedy Street location of the DC institution Hofberg’s deli in the 1930s. After Abe returned from WWII, Hofberg’s moved to Eastern Avenue in Northwest.
Comet Liquor
Yes, that’s the Comet Ping Pong sign, now a landmark in upper Northwest. Previously, it marked the location of this Columbia Road liquor store. After Sidney Drazin–seen here in 1991–bought it in 1980, he augmented the alcohol offerings with a deli. You could get a bagel and coffee, or tuck into sandwiches like the Comet Special: a non-kosher combo of hot roast beef and Swiss.
Most Popular in Things to Do
The Washingtonian Crossword
The 6 Best Moonlit Monument Tours in DC
Best of Washington 2023: Things to Eat, Drink, Do, and Know Right Now
How to Spend Three Days in Washington, DC
Washingtonian Magazine
June 2024: The Best of DCView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
A New DC Escape Room Called Beat the Bomb Has a Messy Twist
March 2020 Crossword Answer Key
February 2020 Crossword Answer Key
January 2020 Crossword Answer Key
More from Things to Do
Hark! The Folger Shakespeare Library Reopens This Friday After an $80 Million Expansion
Meet the Local Rock Climber Who’s the Star of an HBO Documentary
Too Hot? Cool Off at These DC Public Pools on Wednesday.
37 Things to Do in the DC Area This Week: Juneteenth Celebration at Smithsonian, Out & About Festival, and Home Rule Music Festival
All the Smithsonian Museums on the Mall Will Stay Open Late This Saturday
Washingtonian Crossword – 6/17/2024
9 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth Around the DC Area
Five Documentaries to See at the DC/DOX Film Festival