Look Inside the New Skims Store in Georgetown

DC-area fans of Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and clothing line, Skims, were abuzz last fall when it was announced that the brand would set up its first permanent location in Georgetown. A few days ago, the doors finally opened.

Inside, sleek counters and cabinets in space-age beige wind through the narrow M Street store, which used to be occupied by Intermix. Rows of neutral and nude-toned spandex and modal fabric shapewear, loungewear, and other clothing designed to cling to every body size are arranged in gradients and line the walls. Sales associates in matching gray-beige lounge sets buzz around the store as an atmospheric, almost spa-like soundtrack plays over the loudspeakers.

It’s pretty much exactly what’d you’d expect of the brand, which Kardashian, alongside British fashion designer Emma Grede, founded five years ago with a focus on body positivity. Though Skims has been available at Nordstrom, Saks, Net-a-Porter, and in occasional pop-ups, the Georgetown location is its first permanent brick-and-mortar shop—garnering a line out the door when it first opened. Currently, the store offers only womenswear, but the company sells underwear and athleisure for men online.

The store is open Monday through Saturday, 10 AM-8 PM, and Sunday, 11 AM-7 PM, at 3300 M Street, Northwest.