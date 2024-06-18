Too Hot? Cool Off at These DC Public Pools on Wednesday.



About Summer 2024 All the best things to do in the DC-area this summer. More from Summer 2024



Good news, sweaty Washingtonians: You can splash around in nine DC public pools on Wednesday, June 19. Pools were not supposed to open on weekdays until Monday, June 24, but the extreme heat has made cooling off a necessity. Wednesday is Juneteenth, a federal holiday, so expect crowds.

There will be at least one open pool per ward from 10 AM to 6 PM. The list includes Banneker, Francis, Hearst, Upshur, Langdon, Randall, Ridge Road, and Oxon Run. Pool access is free for DC residents with a Department of Parks and Recreation pass. In addition to the oases, more than 30 spray parks are currently open around town.

If you’ve stepped outside this week, it’s no surprise the pools are welcoming swimmers early. Washington is slated to face off against potentially record-breaking temperatures this week, trapped in a miasma of humid hell dubbed a “heat dome.”

Outside the District, some public pools in neighboring areas such as Alexandria, Fairfax, Prince William, and Montgomery County will also offer swimming hours on Wednesday.

Join the conversation!