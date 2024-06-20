Can’t Make It to the Beach? Here’s Where to Find Orange Crushes Around DC

This post has been updated from an earlier version.

1 Dupont Cir., NW

Bottomless brunch at Dupont Circle’s nautical bar isn’t limited to mimosas and bloody Marys—orange crushes are another free-flowing option. The drink with Ocean City origins is available by the glass or the pitcher in the evenings.

512 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Shaw’s trippy drinking lot serves a roster of canned cocktails, including an orange crush-inspired can from Virginia brewery Devil’s Backbone. There’s also a grapefruit version of the cocktail available.

4069 Chain Bridge Rd., Fairfax

This new sports bar from the owner of nearby Hamrock’s has three crushes on its seafood-heavy menu: orange, pineapple, and—our recommendation—grapefruit.

675 Wharf St., SW; 2000 18th St., NW

You get a waterfront view at the Wharf location of this popular burger joint—plus its straightforward crushes are $10 at happy hour. You’ll also find the drink at the pubby Adams Morgan original.

26 N St., SE

This Navy Yard bar, with a swimming pool-inspired interior, puts its own stamp on the cocktail. There’s a coconutty Cartel Crush, and a frozen crush/pina colada hybrid. Try the latter drink at its daily happy hour.

79 Potomac Ave., SE; 4040 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

The Ballston and Navy Yard locations of this seafood spot sling a frozen version of the cocktail to wash down oysters and smash burgers. The boozy drink is made with the “Orange Crush” flavor of DC Brau’s hard seltzer, ideal for a hot day on the patio.

520 Florida Ave., NW

Head to this Shaw spot for trivia night, drag Bingo, and orange crushes by the glass or pitcher. During weekday happy hour (from 4 to 7 PM), they’re $10.

101 N. Union St., Alexandria

Channel the Ocean City waterfront while sipping a frozen orange crush at Old Town’s riverside restaurant. The beachy drink is a fitting match for the seafaring menu—think lobster rolls, shrimp baskets, and pimento-spiked crab dip.

Join the conversation!