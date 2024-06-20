Graphic by Jennifer Albarracin Moya.

3 Peaceful Weekend Getaways When You Need to Escape The City

No matter what a leisurely outing looks like to you, here are three ideas for a chill weekend out of town

Written by
| Published on
  1. Escape to the Spa
  2. See Blooms and Birds
  3. Browse Antiques

Escape to the Spa

location_on Hawley, Pennsylvannia

language Website


Decamp to the Poconos for a stay at the Lodge at Wood­loch. The adults-only spa is a self-care sanctuary with the typical spa treatments as well as an infinity whirlpool, a Snow Room, and a Himalayan salt sauna. When you’re not relaxing in a plush robe, take advantage of other activities such as paddleboarding on the lake or pedaling the quiet property on bikes available for guests’ use.

Distance from DC: Five hours.

 

See Blooms and Birds

location_on Richmond

language Website


Virginia’s capital offers pockets of pretty flora and fauna. At the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden–celebrating its 40th birthday this year–tour 50 acres of gardens blooming with roses, waterlilies, and more. For birdwatching, cross a pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle, a rock island in the James River. Frequent flyers include resident ospreys Maggie and Walker, plus bald eagles, herons, and owls.

Distance from DC: Two hours.

 

Browse Antiques

location_on Frederick

language Website

Scout the stretch of vintage and antiques shops on East Patrick Street in this quaint downtown. Emporium Antiques stocks 25,000 square feet with artwork, glassware, and other tchotchkes. Cross the street to Elliott’s, a shop in a historic rowhouse selling home decor and accessories. And just two minutes away, midcentury-modernists can find minimalist furniture at Vintage MC.

Distance from DC: One hour.

Photograph of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden by Ron Cogswell/Flickr.
Photograph of butterfly by James Green/Flickr.
Photograph of waterlily by Kelly Verdeck/Flickr.
Photograph of rose by Watts/Flickr.
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian. 

