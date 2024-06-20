3 Peaceful Weekend Getaways When You Need to Escape The City

Escape to the Spa
location_on Hawley, Pennsylvannia
Decamp to the Poconos for a stay at the Lodge at Woodloch. The adults-only spa is a self-care sanctuary with the typical spa treatments as well as an infinity whirlpool, a Snow Room, and a Himalayan salt sauna. When you’re not relaxing in a plush robe, take advantage of other activities such as paddleboarding on the lake or pedaling the quiet property on bikes available for guests’ use.
Distance from DC: Five hours.
See Blooms and Birds
location_on Richmond
Virginia’s capital offers pockets of pretty flora and fauna. At the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden–celebrating its 40th birthday this year–tour 50 acres of gardens blooming with roses, waterlilies, and more. For birdwatching, cross a pedestrian bridge to Belle Isle, a rock island in the James River. Frequent flyers include resident ospreys Maggie and Walker, plus bald eagles, herons, and owls.
Distance from DC: Two hours.
Browse Antiques
location_on Frederick
Scout the stretch of vintage and antiques shops on East Patrick Street in this quaint downtown. Emporium Antiques stocks 25,000 square feet with artwork, glassware, and other tchotchkes. Cross the street to Elliott’s, a shop in a historic rowhouse selling home decor and accessories. And just two minutes away, midcentury-modernists can find minimalist furniture at Vintage MC.
Distance from DC: One hour.
Photograph of Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden by Ron Cogswell/Flickr.
Photograph of butterfly by James Green/Flickr.
Photograph of waterlily by Kelly Verdeck/Flickr.
Photograph of rose by Watts/Flickr.
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.