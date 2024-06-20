4 Updated Classic Getaways a Short Drive From DC

Getaway
location_on Basye, Virginia
The minimalist collection of cabins, called Getway, opened a second base camp in Virginia, closer to the West Virginia border for proximity to adventure in both states. Like the original location on the edge of Shenandoah National Park, the tiny houses are outfitted with a private bathroom, a stove, air conditioning, and a fire pit for roasting s’mores.
Distance from DC: Two hours.
Ashore Resort & Beach Club
location_on Ocean City, Maryland
Formerly known as the Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort, the beachfront property underwent a renaming and renovation, zhuzhing up 250 guest rooms with amenities such as flat-screen TVs and mirrors with adjustable backlighting. Five food and drink options were also added.
Distance from DC: Three hours.
The Omni Homestead Resort
location_on Hot Springs, Virginia
The resort completed a $150 million renovation in October, redecorating 483 guest rooms and adding a 4,000-square-foot event pavilion with indoor and outdoor areas. New places for food and drink on the property include a fast-casual restaurant and a cocktail lounge. The historic Warm Springs Pools were also updated.
Distance from DC: Three and a half hours.
Primland Resort
location_on Meadows of Dan, Virginia
This secluded property has a variety of lodging options, including the new Mountain Top Tree Houses, six structures with spectacular valley views. Wooden walls lend a cabin-like feel, but the experience is far from rustic: Each house has a king bed, a fireplace, and a deck with a shower and hot tub.
Distance from DC: Five and a half hours.
This article appears in the May 2024 issue of Washingtonian.