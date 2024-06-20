6 Whimsical Getaways Near DC That Will Transport to Another Realm

Contents
Ella’s Enchanted Treehouses
location_on Bittenger, Maryland
Pretend you’re in Swiss Family Robinson at this quartet of charming wooded treehouses a short drive from Deep Creek Lake. Each has a compact kitchen, comfy sleeping setups, snug reading nooks, a deck, and a fire pit, so you can be marooned in style.
Distance from DC: Three hours.
Redwall Castle
location_on Boyds, Maryland
Pack your lucky 20-sided die to spend an immersive weekend playing Dungeons & Dragons in a brick castle with a giant dragon sculpture on the lawn. A seasoned game master oversees game play, and costumes are encouraged, so feel free to dress in character.
Distance from DC: 50 minutes.
Underground Hobbit Cabin
location_on Broadway, Virginia
The subterranean bungalow in the Blue Ridge Mountains looks like something straight out of Hobbiton. Walk through the round forest-green door to find a cozy space featuring handcrafted wooden furniture, locally made pottery, and heated floors. Bilbo would surely approve.
Distance from DC: Two hours.
Wizard House
location_on Oak Hill, West Virginia
Prepare to be spellbound by this magical getaway bedazzled with wizardly touches, including a potions cabinet and hall of floating candles. The home also has an herbology-themed escape room that challenges guests to solve a series of puzzles, unlocking a treasure chest with sorcerous prizes.
Distance from DC: Five hours.
Hobbit House
location_on Rohrersville, Maryland
Go full Frodo in the Treehouse Camp at Maple Tree Campground, where a rustic Bag End–style cabin is built into the hillside with a wildflower-dappled roof and thatched porch. After cooking on the outdoor grill, gather your fellowship around the live-edge table to dine and share tales of your adventures.
Distance from DC: One hour and 20 minutes.
Harry Potter Apartment
location_on Arlington
You’ll swear you’re a first-year at Hogwarts when you wake up in this medieval-minded two-bedroom evoking the school’s dormitories with sumptuous red chairs and couch, a fire crackling on the flat-screen, and electric candles glinting throughout.
Distance from DC: Ten minutes.