Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, Chris Pine: Photos of the Best of Parties Around DC

Party photographer Dan Swartz’s monthly roundup.

April 10

Book party for Read Write Own at Café Riggs

D’Amelio Brands board member Elena Silenok, Read Write Own author Chris Dixon, investor Mark Ein, and BBC News chief anchor Sumi Somaskanda.

 

April 17

La Grande Boucherie preview celebration

La Grande Boucherie DC general manager Mehdi Limami and Emil Stefkov, Zorica Vukovic, and Maxime Kien of Group Hospitality.

 

April 17

All In Together’s tenth-anniversary celebration at the Conrad Washington, DC

Amini’s Kate Kallot and HP’s Michael Serwadda.
MSNBC host Joy Reid, All In Together founder Lauren Leader, and Stacey Abrams of Rewiring America.
Amy Dacey, executive director of the Sine Institute of Policy & Politics at American University; Walgreens Boots Alliance’s Alethia Jackson; and Puck’s Tara Palmieri.

 

April 26

The Washington AI Network’s TGAIFriday Lunch at the House at 1229

Meta’s David Ginsberg and Joelle Pineau with Tammy Haddad, founder of the Washington AI Network.
French Embassy spokesperson Pascal Confavreux and Anthony Polcari, better known as Tony P.

 

April 26

Comcast NBCUniversal/Motion Picture Association reception at the Motion Picture Association

NBCUniversal’s Phil Tahtakran, NBCUniversal News Group chairman Cesar Conde, Kelly O’Donnell of NBC News, and the MPA’s Charles Rivkin.

 

April 26

Creative Artists Agency White House Correspondents’ Dinner kickoff party at La Grande Boucherie / April 26

CAA’s Rachel Adler and Joe Machota, actor Scarlett Johansson, WHCD host Colin Jost, and CAA’s Bryan Lourd.
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and actor Chris Pine.

 

April 27

31st Annual White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch at Beall-Washington House

Senator Amy Klobuchar, comedian Jordan Klepper, and Ukrainian ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova.
MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart, global public-affairs strategist Nick Schmit, actor Sophia Bush, and soccer star Ashlyn Harris.

 

April 27

Time/Amazon MGM Studios WHCD after-party at the Swiss ambassador’s residence

Musician Jermaine Dupri and Swiss ambassador to the US Jacques Pitteloud.

 

April 27

Comcast NBCUniversal News Group WHCD after-party at the French ambassador’s residence

White House Cabinet Secretary Evan Ryan, Semafor’s Steve Clemons, White House chief of staff Jeff Zients, and Mary Menell Zients.
Biden-campaign senior adviser and spokesperson Adrienne Elrod, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, and Ashley Biden.

 

April 28

CNN’s “Our Cup of Tea” WHCD Weekend Finale reception at the residence and gardens of the British ambassador

British ambassador to the US Karen Pierce and CNN’s Mark Thompson.
This article appears in the June 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

