April 10
Book party for Read Write Own at Café Riggs
April 17
La Grande Boucherie preview celebration
April 17
All In Together’s tenth-anniversary celebration at the Conrad Washington, DC
April 26
The Washington AI Network’s TGAIFriday Lunch at the House at 1229
April 26
Comcast NBCUniversal/Motion Picture Association reception at the Motion Picture Association
April 26
Creative Artists Agency White House Correspondents’ Dinner kickoff party at La Grande Boucherie / April 26
April 27
31st Annual White House Correspondents’ Garden Brunch at Beall-Washington House
April 27
Time/Amazon MGM Studios WHCD after-party at the Swiss ambassador’s residence
April 27
Comcast NBCUniversal News Group WHCD after-party at the French ambassador’s residence
April 28
CNN’s “Our Cup of Tea” WHCD Weekend Finale reception at the residence and gardens of the British ambassador
