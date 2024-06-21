14 New Places to Shop for Clothing and Accessories Around DC

If you want to refresh your summer wardrobe, there’s a variety of new retailers that have opened their doors around DC in recent months. (Georgetown and Tysons Corner Center are hot spots in particular.) Here are 14 stores that have either opened recently or are unveiling later this year.

NEWLY OPENED

3300 M St., NW

Kim Kardashian’s shapewear and loungewear line opened its first permanent brick-and-mortar location in Georgetown. The store currently only sells womenswear, but menswear is available online or in some department stores.

3139 M St., NW

DC helped make the dad-core sneaker brand cool during the ’80s, and now there’s a second storefront in the city. The Georgetown location opened in April, joining another one in Friendship Heights.

1344 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The womenswear brand specializes in office-friendly looks and also offers more casual pieces. In addition to the showroom in downtown DC, they recently brought a new location to Georgetown in May.

1250 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Another New York-based workwear brand for women is Argent. The first DC location opened in Georgetown in May, offering colorful blazers, midi dresses, and chic suits.

​​ 3239 M St. NW

The California-inspired clothing brand added DC to its list of permanent locations in early February with an ivory storefront in Georgetown. They’re known for comfortable, high-quality pieces, blending Southern California and European styles for hot weather looks.

1240 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Kelly Slater, a world-champion surfer from Florida, founded this casual environmentally-conscious clothing line for men almost a decade ago. Outerknown has since expanded to include women’s clothing, too, and opened a Georgetown store in March.

Tysons Corner Center and Westfield Montgomery Mall

A fast-fashion staple in Europe since the 1980s, the trendy, affordable shop opened a storefront at Westfield Montgomery Mall in April and another in Tysons Corner Center in June.

1211 Wisconsin Ave. NW

Parisian online shop Sézane, known for its très chic jackets and handbags, has a devoted fanbase. If you want to shop in person, make sure you get over there before early next year: The Georgetown store is a pop-up with no official end date yet.

3066 M St. NW

Catbird, a New York boutique specializing in delicate jewelry, expanded to DC in February with a Georgetown spot. If you’re looking for bling that’ll endure, the store offers permanent jewelry as well as wedding ring appointments.

320 Florida Ave., NE

Founded by a University of Maryland alumna, Definition Studio sells ethically-sourced jewelry, vintage leather pieces, cotton and linen clothing, and home decor at a new pop-up near Union Market. Most of the products come directly from founder Hatice Can Saglik’s hometown of Istanbul. The pop-up does not currently have an end date.

COMING THIS YEAR

Tysons Corner Center

Irish apparel chain Primark, which sells a range of trend-focused clothing at discount prices, will open at Tysons Corner on July 16. Locations in Hyattsville and Woodbridge are also on the way.

Tysons Corner Center

Buck Mason already has a store in Georgetown, but a second is scheduled to open between July and September at Tysons Corner Center. The Venice Beach brand designs “modern American classics” for men and women, with an emphasis on denim and casual wear.

Tysons Corner Center

London-based Hobbs has sold women’s clothing, accessories, and shoes for decades in stores around the UK and Europe as well as department stores stateside. The Tysons Corner Center location will be its second in the country when it opens later this year.

Tysons Corner Center

Upscale, comfort-focused fitness and athleisure brand Vuori is opening a third DC-area shop at Tysons Corner Center this fall. The other two locations are in Bethesda and Georgetown.