Residents, DC’s premier culinary destination, is excited to announce the launch of its new summer menu. Chef Nate and his team have crafted a lineup of dishes that showcase the season’s finest ingredients in imaginative, vibrant ways.
You’ll find refreshing starters such as the Pesto Stuffed Burrata paired with heirloom tomatoes to decadent entrees like our Lobster Risotto, each dish is a masterpiece of flavors and textures. The cocktail menu also gets a new summer look, with new creations by Josue Larin, including the Coco Tiki and Strawberry cocktail. All freshly squeezed and prepared by our very own 2024 RAMMY finalist for Employee of the Year, Jackie Claro.
Experience the artistry of Residents’ new summer menu, available starting today. Book your reservation and savor the season in style!