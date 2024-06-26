Weddings

Wildflowers Inspired the Design at This Peach and Pink Garden-Party Wedding

The tented summertime affair took place on the water and included family recipes.

Written by
| Photographed by Lauren Swann | Published on
Photographs by Lauren Swann

Elise, an elementary school teacher from Maryland, and Scott, a private equity operator from Alexandria, met on Hinge, and got to know one another training for a triathlon together. One year after later, after the pandemic foiled their plans of getting engaged while backpacking the Rocky Mountains together, Scott proposed at their favorite restaurant where they live in Denver.

Their peach, pink, and sage wedding last July brought them back to the East Coast, where they married on the waterfront in front of and intimate gathering of 98 guests. Elise’s favorite detail of the “casual but elegant,” wedding was the sugar cookies made to resemble the couple’s black mini-dachshund, Olive. Scott’s favorite part was the Maryland blue crab crab cakes, which was an important nod to both their families. Other special touches included more from the menu: the bride’s dad’s flank steak recipe, the newlywed’s peach gazpacho recipe, and an ice cream truck; the favors: lemon-infused olive oils from Olivia’s in St. Michaels that featured a dachshund-shaped tag that read “Olive our Love;” and the colorful wildflower-inspired floral arrangements that pulled together the summer garden-party vibes. Following the big day, the pair honeymooned in the rainforests of Costa Rica. See the details of their wedding below.

The Details

Photographer: Lauren Swann

Planning and design: Wilson Designs & Events

Florist: Thurman & Fig

Invitations: Truly Engaging

Caterer and desserts: Zeffert and Gold Catering

Hair and makeup: True Colors Beauty Co.

Bride’s attire: Blue Bridal Boutique, Denver

 

Groom’s attire: Indochino

Bridesmaids’ attire: Birdy Grey

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Steve Moody

Videography: Perfect Form Video

Rentals: Pretty Little Wedding Co.

Ice Cream Truck: Always Ice Cream

Venue: Historic London Town & Gardens

More:
