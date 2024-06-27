Welcome to this magnificent 7-bedroom, 7 full bath, 2 half bath residence in Woodley Park, crafted by Zuckerman Builders, offers luxury living on a sprawling corner lot. The nearly 8000 square foot home features an elevator, 2-car heated garage, au pair suite, and a beautiful outdoor oasis. A grand front porch with a swing welcomes you. The formal living and dining rooms, both with fireplaces, exude elegance.
The chef’s kitchen boasts white cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and a large island. The living room has a tray ceiling and French doors leading to a private backyard with a patio, built-in gas grill, and lush turf.
The second level has four bedrooms with en-suite baths and walk-in closets, plus a laundry room. The third level houses the primary suite with dual bathrooms, dressing rooms, and an office/sitting room. The basement features a recreational area, second kitchen, wet bar, in-law suite, gym, and additional laundry room. The home also includes a Control4 smart home system for multimedia integration. The residence is ideally located within walking distance to Wisconsin, Connecticut, and Massachusetts Avenues, Rock Creek Park, and the Washington National Cathedral.
Please contact Jenn Smira at jsmira@jennsmira.com or 202-280-2060 for more information.