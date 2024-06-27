This page describes the contents of an issue of Washingtonian magazine. Subscribers get exclusive early access through our print and digital editions . Most of our feature stories are later published online and linked below.

FEATURES

Olympic Mettle

With the Paris Games approaching, local athletes who have participated in the Olympics and Paralympics share what it’s like to go for the gold. By Alex Prewitt.

Babydog Unleashed

West Virginia governor Jim Justice seems bound for the US Senate, where he could Help flip the chamber to GOP control. His secret weapon? A 62-pound English bulldog who scarfs chicken nuggets for lunch—and might be the best retail politician the state has ever known. By Sylvie McNamara.

Best New Restaurants

There’s rarely a dull moment these days in Washington’s food scene. But over the past year or so, restaurant openings have been especially thrilling, with cheffy Mexican spots, elegant Vietnamese dining rooms, food-hall omakase counters, and cool cocktail lounges all jockeying for attention. Here are our favorite arrivals—plus a preview of exciting places on the way. By Ann Limpert, Jessica Sidman, Ike Allen, Sara Levine Rosenblum, and Carey Polis.

The Breakup Artist

For decades, the Republican Party and corporate America enjoyed a happy Washington marriage. Then came Donald Trump. By Brody Mullins and Luke Mullins.

Come Out and Play

During the 1990s alt-rock boom, local radio station WHFS’s annual HFStival sold out RFK Stadium, served as a cultural communion for Gen-Xers, and became the template for similar mega-concerts nationwide—all before fading to black. Organizers had one goal: Give people the best day of their lives. By Andrew Beaujon.

Washington’s Top Real Estate Agents

This year’s best agents and elite producers. By Kathy Orton.

CAPITAL COMMENT

DC’s Old Post Office: With the future of this familiar building in limbo, a look back at its complicated past. By Damare Baker.

Bear Essentials: The story behind the zoo’s eye-catching new panda merch. By Josie Reich.

What Was Lorton Like?: An installation at the former prison was created by an ex-inmate. By Andrew Beaujon.

Flight Numbers: Reagan National Airport is going through some controversial changes. By Ike Allen.

Save the Date!: Plans are already gearing up for our 250th birthday. By Omega Ilijevich.

WHERE & WHEN

Things to Do: Our 10 picks for the month in culture. By Pat Padua.

IQ

A Deeper Dive: In her new memoir, Bethesda native Katie Ledecky writes about the power of the perfect song and what it takes to push through pain. By Rob Brunner.

Lost and Found: A few years ago, archaeologists in Southern Maryland finally located a long-missing fort that was built in 1634. Now the fascinating site is starting to reveal its secrets. By Rob Brunner.

TRAVEL, HEALTH & LIFE

Wanna Go for a Ride: Treat your dog to a fun outing this summer, from swimming at the beach to sniffing sunflowers. By Daniella Byck.

Feel the Rush: Nine waterfall hikes that are an easy drive from DC. By Daniella Byck and Jessica Ruf.

Lake Effect: Not a beach person? Escape the summer heat at one these great lakes, all within a few hours of DC. By Andrea C. Poe.

Special Delivery: Employee coverage for infertility treatments is becoming more widespread. In DC, it’s now law. By Helen Carefoot.

HOME

Seeing Green: It’s the color of the moment for kitchens. Is it here to stay or a flash in the pan? By Sarah Lyon.

Off the Market: A peek inside some of Washington’s recent high-end residential transactions. By Washingtonian Staff.

FIRST PERSON

Journalist Jake Tapper on His Debut as a Courtroom Sketch Artist at the Trump Trial. By Omega Ilijevich.