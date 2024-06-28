3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend 

Here are three open houses that caught our attention this week:

A Petworth Townhouse

Price: $650,000

Where: 5402 9th St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/3

Lot Size: 0.03 acres

Listing Agent: Amber Harris, At Home DC/Keller Williams Capital Properties

Open house: June 30, 1–3pm

The three-level, semi-detached townhouse includes an open-concept living area on the main floor and a multipurpose space on the lower level. Outside, there’s a front porch, a side yard, and space for off-street parking. Situated on the north end of Petworth, it’s steps from local spots like Brightwood Pizza and Mita Cafe.

A Cape-Cod-Style Home in Kensington

Price: $689,000

Where: 3405 Ferndale St, Kensington

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/2

Lot Size: 0.14 acres

Listing Agent: Mathew Fields, Showcase Real Estate

Open House: June 29, 1–4pm

This cottage-style home was recently updated with new windows, stainless-steel appliances, and hardwood flooring throughout. Details like the landscaped front yard, the wood-burning fireplace, and the formal dining room retain the house’s classic feel. A spacious back patio provides room for entertaining.

A Falls Church Farmhouse

Price: $580,000

Where: 3132 Manor Rd, Falls Church

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/1

Lot Size: 0.23 acres

Listing Agent: Kate Herzig, EXP Realty

Open House: June 29th, 1–3pm

This barn-style house in Falls Church features exposed brick, a wood-burning fireplace, and three bedrooms. In the fenced-in backyard you’ll find a covered patio, a naturalistic water feature, and a shed. Both Westlawn Elementary School and the Graham Park Plaza shopping center are within walking distance.