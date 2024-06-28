It’s Been a Wild Week for Washington’s Ultra-High-End Real Estate Market

It’s been quite a a week for real estate in the DC area—if you happen to have several million dollars lying around. Just in the last few days, the residences of former Commanders owner Dan Snyder and late diplomat Esther Coopersmith appeared on the market, joining a handful of other big-ticket properties that went up for sale in June. Here’s a rundown:

Neighborhood: Kalorama

Previous owner: Diplomat and philanthropist Esther Coopersmith, who died in March.

Claim to fame: Coopersmith was known for hosting DC power players at her massive dinner table. According to her obituary, she once introduced then-Arkansas governor Bill Clinton to Boris Yeltsin.

Style of the house: Georgian

Stats: Over 12,000 square feet on a nearly half acre lot, with six bedrooms and ten bathrooms.

Built in: 1925

Lavish perks: Historic dining room, nine fireplaces, swimming pool, sprawling back patio, elevator, cedar closets, and Palladian windows.

Last sold price: $3.35 million

Monthly payment with 20 percent down: $112,989

Neighborhood: McLean

Previous owner: Construction executive Mike Adams.

Claim to fame: Amelia Earhart landed a plane here in the 1930s.

Style of the house: Georgian Revival

Stats: 14,000 square feet of living space—with a main residence, plus two guest houses—on a 6.3 acre lot. There are 12 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms.

Built in: 1925

Lavish perks: Panoramic views, vegetable gardens and an orchard, a pool and pool house, tennis court, soccer field, koi pond fountain, and cherry trees.

Last sold price: $9.3 million in 2013

Monthly payment with 20 percent down: $254,732

Neighborhood: Alexandria, on land that was originally part of George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate.

Previous owners: Former Commanders owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya Snyder.

Claim to fame: When the Snyders bought the estate known as River View in 2021, it became the most expensive sale ever in Washington.

Style of the house: Federal

Stats: The 16,000 square foot main house has eight bedrooms and 15 bathrooms, and sits on 16.5 acres along the Potomac.

Built in: 2018

Lavish perks: Sparkling Potomac River views (plus 400 feet of waterfront frontage), private dock, indoor pool and sauna, carriage house, and movie theater.

Last sold price: $48 million in 2021

Monthly payment with 20 percent down: $381,646

Neighborhood: Langley Forest

Previous owner: Former Nationals pitcher—and World Series MVP—Stephen Strasburg.

Claim to fame: It’s got serious sports fan cred.

Style of the house: Contemporary Tudor

Stats: The 11,700 square foot house has six bedrooms and ten bathrooms and sits on just over an acre of land.

Built in: 2020

Lavish perks: Pool with waterfall, travertine patio, and pool house, plus several gardens, a four-car garage, an outdoor kitchen, and a generator.

Last sold price: $5,473,222 in 2020

Monthly payment with 20 percent down: $61,693

Neighborhood: McLean’s Gold Coast

Previous owners: A Smith Bowman, a distillery founder, and his wife Mary Lee Bowman, an entertaining and golf enthusiast who died in late 2022 at age 101.

Claim to fame: It’s a short walk away from Merrywood, Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis’s childhood home.

Style of the house: French Provincial

Stats: The 9,100 square foot property known as Stratford House has eight bedrooms, six bathrooms, and sits on four acres

Built in: 1973

Lavish perks: Hand-painted wallpaper, marble fireplace, Potomac River views, terraced backyard, separate sunrise and sunset sunrooms.

Last sold price: $300,000 in 1977.

Monthly payment with 20 percent down: $117,674