Nestled along the serene banks of the Potomac River, just a stone’s throw away from the bustling heart of Washington, D.C., sits National Harbor. Whether you’re yearning for a quick day trip or seeking a memorable summer getaway, National Harbor has entertainment for the whole family. From exciting dining options and shopping to family-friendly attractions, this waterfront wonderland promises everything you can ask for. Here are a few of the incredible ways you can awaken the possibilities at National Harbor.
Waterfront Wonderland
The Waterfront District is the pulse of National Harbor, home to everything you could want in one convenient, walkable area. Don’t miss out on the sandy play area of “The Awakening” statue and our biggest attraction, The Capital Wheel, where you’ll experience 180-foot-high views of the Potomac River, Alexandria VA, and Washington, D.C. inside a comfortable, climate-controlled gondola.
Entertainment Extravaganza
National Harbor’s entertainment and event calendar is brimming with exciting experiences this summer. Grab the kids for a morning of family activities at Kids Day on the Plaza, or energize your day with fitness classes right on the water’s edge. For a different pace, bring a chair or blanket to lounge on while enjoying a Salute the Sunset Concert Series performed by U.S. military bands, or snuggle in for Movies on the Potomac playing Thursday and Sunday evenings on the Plaza’s big screen. There’s plenty more where that came from, so check out our full events calendar.
Shopping Galore
Whatever drives your retail dreams, you’ll find it among National Harbor’s 120+ shops. The Waterfront District is lined with unique boutiques and brands you know for that something special. Want more? Head to Tanger National Harbor for 85 designer outlets full of the latest trends and incredible deals.
Delicious Dining
With all the fun, you’ll need to refuel, and you’ll have no problem finding a place. Savor distinctive dining experiences, like Grace’s Mandarin, Succotash, Fogo de Chão, Bond 45, Walrus Oyster & Ale House, or Bombay Street Food. Keep it casual with elevated favorites from Tom’s Watch Bar or Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls. Whatever you pick, make sure to enjoy a cocktail at the Flight Deck, the outdoor waterfront lounge located under The Capital Wheel.
Stay A While
National Harbor isn’t just a destination; it’s a waterfront getaway where every moment is an opportunity to explore. Make it a day or make it a stay with our eight hotels. Enjoy luxurious waterfront views at hotels like The Westin National Harbor and AC Hotel National Harbor, or stay and play at MGM National Harbor, complete with a premiere gaming floor. With family in tow, check out Gaylord National Resort’s seasonal offers.
There’s certainly no shortage of fun when you’re in National Harbor. Get started planning your visit now.