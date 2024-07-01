Look Inside the Modern $4M Arlington House Featured on Zillow Gone Wild

A basement bar seems to have been enough to land a luxury Arlington house on a viral Instagram about wacky real estate.

The house, at 4605 26th St. North, in Arlington, was built in 2022 and underwent a $150,000 renovation over the past year and a half by its owner. Now, she’s selling it for $3.9 million—although listing agent Gregg Zeiler, who is with Compass, said it wasn’t originally intended to be a flip.

The house is four levels and 7,664 square feet. The renovation includes a complete revamp of the previously plain, finished basement, which now features a backlit bar, cushy seating area, private movie theater, and a gym.

The listing, which has been up for almost three weeks, got more buzz when it was posted on Zillow Gone Wild (@zillowgonewild), an Instagram account run by Samir Mezrahi, a former accountant and now full-time social media manager and content creator. This year, Mezrahi spun off an HGTV show featuring the same kind of quirky homes he’s been posting on Instagram since 2020. Some highlights include castles, houses with indoor golf courses or basement jail cells, and churches converted into private homes.

Usually, Zillow Gone Wild listings are posted for their extravagance or their weirdness – or both. The Arlington home, which so far has gotten over 15,000 likes, seems most interesting for its open, glass-and-wood-framed floor plan and contemporary architectural flair. It’s been shared on Instagram almost 2,800 times, although many commenters noted it wasn’t exactly a “wild” listing. One said it was more “Zillow gone mellow.”

The whole house seems set up for entertaining – besides the basement, it also features an oversized kitchen with an island, double ovens and dishwashers, and wood-burning fireplaces on the patio and in the living room. Each of the six bedrooms has a bathroom attached, and the primary bedroom has a sitting area and sleek bathroom with a double shower and separate bathtub. The house is also pet-friendly, with a pet-washing station off the mudroom.