PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in May

10

Where: 4820 Hutchins Pl., NW

How much: $4.275 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Jennifer Thornett, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Russell Firestone, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This sleek new build broke the record for the highest residential sale in the Palisades neighborhood. The three-story home comes with four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths across 6,650 square feet. You’ll also find massive windows, a recreation room, two covered porches, a covered rooftop deck with a built-in fireplace, and a spacious balcony.

9

Where: 6705 Sorrel St., McLean

How much: $4.65 million

Listing agent: Piper Yerks and Penny Perks, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Jonathan Granlund, Real Broker

This Colonial estate in McLean’s Langley Forest neighborhood resides on more than an acre of fully fenced landscaped grounds and spans 10,500 square feet. It has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, five fireplaces, a two-story foyer, and a sun room. The lower level features a recreation area, a wine cellar, and a fitness room. Other perks are a huge pool in the sprawling backyard and a four-car garage.

8

Where: 1290 Berry Pl., McLean

How much: $4,681,595

Listing agent: George Mrad, Red Door Metro

Buyer’s agent: Pouya Safa, Century 21 Redwood Realty

This new contemporary-style home spreads across 11,180 square feet on an acre-and-a-half of land with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths. Inside, there’s a library, a gym, a recreation room, and enough space for a home theater or golf simulator room. Outside, there’s a covered porch, manicured lawns, and a four-car garage.

7

Where: 9609 Georgetown Pike, Great Falls

How much: $4.75 million

Listing agent: Michelle Lynch, Urban Living Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Christine Song, Samson Properties

This transitional-style new build sits on 2.39 acres and has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths across more than 7,402 square feet. It also comes with three fireplaces, an exercise room with a sauna, and an entertainment space. Outdoors, 2,000 square feet of patio and screened porch overlook the landscaped grounds decorated with Virginia native trees and shrubs. The heated saltwater pool and spa, accompanied by a pool house with extra storage space, are another draw.

6

Where: 3038 Macomb St., NW

How much: $4.795 million

Listing agent: Robert Hryniewicki and Christopher Leary, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Krystyna Kazerouni, Long & Foster Real Estate

This Cleveland Park Colonial overlooking Tregaron Conservancy boasts five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths across 5,700 square feet. Notable features of the four-story home include an elevator, a loft space, a recreation room, a front porch, a rear deck, and lush gardens.

5

Where: 3503 Fulton St., NW

How much: $5.1 million

Listing agent: Theo Adamstein, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty and Cristina Talavera, Long & Foster Real Estate

Buyer’s agent: Nazan Kirdar, Long & Foster Real Estate

This 1920s Colonial, situated just off of Observatory Circle, underwent a major renovation a few years ago. The four-level home features six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, two fireplaces, and more than 5,300 square feet of space. The property also boasts a pool and a guest house above a hidden two-car garage.

4

Where: 2610 31st St., NW

How much: $5.25 million

Listing agent: Nancy Taylor Bubes, Washington Fine Properties

Buyer’s agent: Mike Aubrey, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices PenFed Realty

This 1927 Colonial, nestled in a secluded cul-de-sac in the Massachusetts Avenue Heights neighborhood, offers more than 7,100 square feet of living space. The house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths, two fireplaces, and a fully finished lower level with a second kitchen and a recreation room. Other highlights include a rear veranda and an attached two-car garage.

3

Where: 7120 Fairfax Rd., Bethesda

How much: $6.5 million

Listing agent: Kara Sheehan and Daniel Heider, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Buyer’s agent: Betsy Dodek, Washington Fine Properties

On a cozy half-acre lot, this Craftsman boasts seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths across 9,000 square feet. There are three fireplaces, a media room, a gym, a hidden library, and a safe room. A separate apartment sits above the detached two-car garage.

2

Where: 1644 Avon Pl., NW

How much: $7.2 million

Listing agent: Janice Pouch, Compass

Buyer’s agent: Susan Berger, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This historic home, constructed in 1900, brings a taste of traditional Colonial Williamsburg-style architecture to Georgetown’s East Village. The 5,254-square-foot house has six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus high ceilings, a loft, and expansive front and back lawns.

1

Where: 3060 Elliott St., NW

How much: $7.975 million

Listing agent: Natalie Hasty, Capital Residential Properties

Buyer’s agent: Theo Adamstein, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This four-story Forest Hills mansion takes the prize for the month’s most expensive residential home sale. It spans across 10,500 square feet, and comes with six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and three half-baths. The top floor features an open loft accompanied by a wall of windows and an oversized terrace. On the lower level, there’s a wine tasting and cigar room, a theater, a fitness room, and a guest suite with a full kitchen. Also on the quarter-acre property: a heated saltwater pool, a pool house, and terraced gardens.

