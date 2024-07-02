Local Fourth of July Celebrations Beyond the Mall

Rather than braving the crowds at the National Mall, consider checking out a Fourth of July celebration in a local community or nearby small town. Bring a blanket and lawn chair for comfy seating.

Virginia

Leesburg

Concert and Fireworks at Ida Lee Park location_on 60 Ida Lee Dr. NW., Leesburg language Website

Head to the park starting at 6 PM for a festive evening. The event includes a food court with summer treats such as hot dogs and ice cream plus ’80s and ’90s music from a hip-hop cover band. Fireworks: 9:30 PM.

Manassas

Celebrate America location_on 9201 Center St., Manassas language Website

Watch the fireworks from the lawn of the Manassas Museum. Beginning at 3 PM, the area will be full of patriotic kid-friendly activities (think: face painting and games). Uncle Sam and Lady Liberty will also make cameos. Fireworks: 9:15 PM.

Herndon

July 4th in Bready Park location_on 814 Ferndale Ave., Herndon language Website

Live music and games such as bingo start at 6:30 PM, preceding a fireworks display that launches from the nearby Herndon Centennial Golf Course. Fireworks: 9:30 PM

Fairfax

Evening Show & Fireworks location_on 3501 Lion Run., Fairfax language Website

Look to the sky to see fireworks from the parking lot of Fairfax High School. Arrive ahead of the pyrotechnics for music from Latin pop rock band Ocho de Bastos, kicking off at 6:30 PM. Fireworks: 9:30 PM

Loudoun County

Independence Day at Franklin Park location_on 17501 Franklin Park Dr., Purcellville language Website

For a pretty soundtrack to pair with the fireworks, the Loudoun Symphonic Winds will play at the same time as the display. This Independence Day event starts at 5 PM with a DJ, food trucks, a photo booth, and activities for kids. Fireworks: 9:30 PM

Middleburg

Middleburg Independence Day location_on 101 N Madison St., Middleburg language Website

Beginning at 5:45 PM, a parade marches from the Middleburg Community Center (300 W Washington St., Middleburg) to the Middleburg Community Charter School. Once you arrive at the school, find live music and bouncy houses for Fourth of July party. Fireworks: 9:15 PM

Williamsburg

Lights of Freedom location_on Multiple locations language Website

Colonial Williamsburg is offering free access to the historic area and art museums so you can spend the day learning about American history. Special events throughout the holiday include canon salutes and readings of the Declaration of Independence. The evening finishes with fireworks over the Governor’s Palace (300 Palace Green St., Williamsburg). Fireworks: 9:30 PM

Staunton

Happy Birthday America location_on 600 Churchville Ave., Staunton language Website

Take a day trip to this charming Shenandoah town, where an Independence Day festival is happening on July 3 and 4. Doors open at 6 AM on Thursday, and the all-day event features a parade, carnival, musical performances, plus a fireworks finale. Fireworks: 10 PM

Maryland

Rockville

Rockville Independence Day location_on 1800 Piccard Dr., Rockville language Website

A band paying homage to the ’90s and noughties will get the party going at Mattie J.T. Stepanek Park alongside food vendors serving tacos, shaved ice, fried Oreos, and more. The event begins at 7 PM. Fireworks: 9:15 PM

Germantown

Germantown Glory location_on 18041 Central Park Cir., Boyds language Website

Enjoy a Central City Orchestra concert before the fireworks at South Germantown Recreational Park. If you want more fireworks, Montgomery County will host a second show on July 6 at Albert Einstein High School (1135 Newport Mill Rd., Kensington) with free shuttle service from Westfield Wheaton. Fireworks: 9:15 PM at both events.

Poolesville

Poolesville Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration location_on 15598 Hughes Rd., Poolesvilles language Website

Stop by the soccer fields at 5 PM for food and live music, organized by the Upper Montgomery County Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Poolesville. Come prepared: The $10 parking fee must be paid in cash. Fireworks: Between 9 PM and 9:15 PM, depending on sunset.

Cambridge

4th of July Fireworks in Cambridge location_on 2 Yacht Club Dr., Cambridge; End of Somerset Ave., Cambridge language Website

The up-and-coming town in the Eastern Shore is a great option for a day trip on the water. To watch fireworks over the Choptank River, bring a blanket or chairs to Long Wharf Park and Gerry Boyle Park. Fireworks: 9 PM.

St. Michaels

Old Fashioned Fourth and Big Band Night location_on Multiple locations language Website

Want to extend the holiday into a patriotic weekend getaway? This quaint town has events on July 4 and July 6. On Thursday, an old-fashioned children’s parade rolls through town at 10 AM, starting at the St. Michaels Museum (201 E. Chestnut St., St. Michaels). Join on foot or bring a bicycle, and enjoy the raising of the flags, a magic show, and shaved ice after the procession. For more Independence Day fun, the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum (213 North Talbot St.,

St. Michaels) is hosting a big band performance. Doors open at 5 PM, and the music is followed by fireworks over the river. Fireworks: 9:30 PM on July 6.