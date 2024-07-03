Ready for summer! One acre lot adjacent to acres of conservancy and the Raspberry Falls golf course, this is your private oasis. Custom, Marquis-built home- quality and detail and exceptional construction -10-foot ceilings, elegant millwork, brick and Hardiplank on four sides, and oversized 3-car garage.
Welcome to the backyard of your dreams – free form pool with sun-ledge, cocktail cove, diving board and multiple water features. A pavilion with stone fireplace and full kitchen, extensive lighting, hot tub, outdoor shower, wrought iron fence, babbling creek and absolute privacy – and entertainer’s paradise.
Inside, can be two full living areas. The main home, on the upper two levels, features huge formal rooms, cozy gathering spaces and gourmet kitchen with Viking cooking. Primary suite with views for miles, a coffee bar, two huge California closets and elegant bath and three additional en-suite bedrooms. Basement with full catering kitchen, second “primary” bedroom, sitting room, additional laundry, two rec-rooms and another guest room.
Minutes to downtown, Historic Leesburg.
Address: 41334 Raspberry Drive, Leesburg, VA 20176
5 beds, 5 full, 2 half baths, 3-car garage
7,600 sq ft
Contact:
Andrea McSorley, ABR
Moving Your Dreams to Reality
Realtor, Associate Broker
Long & Foster
571-246-1127
Andrea.McSorley@LNF.com