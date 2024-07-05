Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
DC has a team in women’s soccer’s new USL Super League, and the WNBA star is a part owner.
The Folger Shakespeare Library named her its new director, succeeding Michael Whitmore.
The head of the AAKOMA Project recently got a financial boost from Melinda French Gates.
He’s taking over as CEO of the José Andrés Group.
The George Washington Presidential Library appointed her its new director.
The crypto advocate and the company he cofounded agreed to a $40 million tax-fraud-suit settlement.
Photograph of Reese by Dia Dipasupil/Getty images.
Photograph of Karim-Cooper by Henri T.
Photograph of Breland-Noble by Roy Cox Studios.
Photograph of Chervinsky by DuHon Photography.
Photograph of Saylor by Jason Koerner/Getty Images.
Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July
A monthly roundup of people we’d like to have over for drinks, food, and conversation
About Guest List
Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month.
Angel Reese
DC has a team in women’s soccer’s new USL Super League, and the WNBA star is a part owner.
Farah Karim-Cooper
The Folger Shakespeare Library named her its new director, succeeding Michael Whitmore.
Alfiee Breland-Noble
The head of the AAKOMA Project recently got a financial boost from Melinda French Gates.
Sam Bakhshandehpour
He’s taking over as CEO of the José Andrés Group.
Lindsay M. Chervinsky
The George Washington Presidential Library appointed her its new director.
Disinvited! Michael Saylor
The crypto advocate and the company he cofounded agreed to a $40 million tax-fraud-suit settlement.
Photograph of Reese by Dia Dipasupil/Getty images.
Photograph of Karim-Cooper by Henri T.
Photograph of Breland-Noble by Roy Cox Studios.
Photograph of Chervinsky by DuHon Photography.
Photograph of Saylor by Jason Koerner/Getty Images.
Most Popular in News & Politics
Washington DC’s 500 Most Influential People of 2024
What It Felt Like for a Virginia Marching Band to Win Metallica’s Contest
What’s IN and OUT in DC Restaurant Trends for 2024
Introducing 8 of DC’s Most Stylish
Washingtonian Magazine
July 2024: Best New RestaurantsView Issue
Subscribe
Follow Us on Social
Follow Us on Social
Related
Photos From Washingtonian’s Most Influential People Celebration
Nominations Are Now Open for Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People List
More from News & Politics
The ‘Free Money’ Guy on How He Got His Start—and Those Crazy Suits
Here’s How to Navigate Downtown DC During the NATO Summit
Metro Rides Are Free After 5 PM on the Fourth of July
Meet the Smithsonian Bird Detectives Saving Lives
What Would Ranked-Choice Voting Mean for DC Politics?
Here’s Why the Washington Post Ended the Capital Weather Gang’s Newsletter
Post Pub Has Closed Again
5 Things to Know About James Wood, the Nats’ Top Prospect