Guest List: 5 People We’d Love to Hang Out With This July

About Guest List Guest List is Washingtonian’s fantasy cast of who we’d like to invite over for dinner each month. More from Guest List



Angel Reese

DC has a team in women’s soccer’s new USL Super League, and the WNBA star is a part owner.

Farah Karim-Cooper

The Folger Shakespeare Library named her its new director, succeeding Michael Whitmore.

Alfiee Breland-Noble

The head of the AAKOMA Project recently got a financial boost from Melinda French Gates.

Sam Bakhshandehpour

He’s taking over as CEO of the José Andrés Group.

Lindsay M. Chervinsky

The George Washington Presidential Library appointed her its new director.

Disinvited! Michael Saylor

The crypto advocate and the company he cofounded agreed to a $40 million tax-fraud-suit settlement.

Photograph of Reese by Dia Dipasupil/Getty images.

Photograph of Karim-Cooper by Henri T.

Photograph of Breland-Noble by Roy Cox Studios.

Photograph of Chervinsky by DuHon Photography.

Photograph of Saylor by Jason Koerner/Getty Images.