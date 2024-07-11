Weddings

This Brunch Wedding at La Vie Featured a Spring-Inspired Color Palette

The menu was a top priority.

Jade, a business consultant from Minneapolis, and Aric, a collegiate basketball official from Chicago, were introduced by Aric’s sister, who Jade worked with on staff for the Georgetown women’s basketball team. Jade and Aric hit it off immediately, and three years later, at Aric’s sister’s wedding, she faked the bouquet toss, handed the bouquet to Jade, and Aric proposed.

At their spring-themed wedding last June, the design included light colors—including lilac, gray, and cream—and floral patterns. Food was important, so they wanted for a restaurant venue, and chose La Vie, where they dined on brunch—including chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, Greek salad, seasonal fruit, and more—with a waterfront view. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in the Bahamas.

The Details

Planning and design: Summer and Co. Events

Photographer: Samia’s Studios

Venue and catering: La Vie DC

Florist: Ash to Oak

Invitations: The Knot

Cake: Sweets by E

Hair and makeup: PriscillaM Beauty Hair & Makeup

Bride’s attire: Leda from Carine’s Bridal

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: Men’s Wearhouse

Bridesmaids’ attire: David’s Bridal

Music/entertainment:

Transportation: Pit Drives

Videography: Feeling Weddings

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

