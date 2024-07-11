This Brunch Wedding at La Vie Featured a Spring-Inspired Color Palette

Jade, a business consultant from Minneapolis, and Aric, a collegiate basketball official from Chicago, were introduced by Aric’s sister, who Jade worked with on staff for the Georgetown women’s basketball team. Jade and Aric hit it off immediately, and three years later, at Aric’s sister’s wedding, she faked the bouquet toss, handed the bouquet to Jade, and Aric proposed.

At their spring-themed wedding last June, the design included light colors—including lilac, gray, and cream—and floral patterns. Food was important, so they wanted for a restaurant venue, and chose La Vie, where they dined on brunch—including chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, steak and eggs, Greek salad, seasonal fruit, and more—with a waterfront view. Following the big day, the newlyweds honeymooned in the Bahamas.

