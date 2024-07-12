3 Great Open Houses to See This Weekend 

Need something to do this weekend? Try touring some open houses. Here are a few we have on our radar:

Logan Circle Condo

Price: $499,000

Where: 1126 10th St., NW, #1

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 1/1

Listing Agent: Lindsay Reishman, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

Open house: July 14, 5-6pm

This street-level condo in the Logan Circle neighborhood includes a private entrance and underground garage parking. Bay windows and hardwood floors open up the space. A den offers a multi-use area that could be a home office, exercise space, or gaming area. Blagden Alley, which is home to buzzy restaurants like Causa and Tiger Fork, is nearby.

Home in Silver Spring

Price: $725,000

Where: 2508 Jennings Ct, Silver Spring

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 3/3

Lot Size: 0.14 acre

Listing Agent: Patrick Grace, Long & Foster Realty

Open House: July 13 and 14, 1-3pm

This three-level home combines classic features (such as the central fireplace) with modern updates. The kitchen features an island, white quartz countertops, and a stainless steel stove with a range hood. A finished basement, sun room, and landscaped patio provide space for entertaining.

Vienna Rambler

Price: $875,000

Where: 8537 Pepperdine Dr., Vienna

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/3

Lot Size: 0.39 acre

Listing Agent: Laura Larson, Team Larson Realty

Open House: July 13th, 1-2pm

This sage-green house features bright, spacious living areas. Recent renovations include granite countertops, updated appliances, and new lighting throughout. Outside, there’s a screened-in porch, a deck, and a fenced-in backyard. The Dunn Loring Metro stop and Mosaic shopping center are a short drive away.