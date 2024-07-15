A Big Women’s Sporting Event Is Happening in the DC Area

Every two years, the Solheim Cup pits the 12 best US women golfers against the 12 best from Europe. It’s become the most coveted trophy in women’s professional team golf competition.

And this year, the tournament is being held at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia, about 45 minutes from downtown DC.

The Solheim Cup is not your typical golf tournament that requires quiet. It’s the equivalent of the men’s Ryder Cup. The Americans have not won since 2017, so American pride and tension will be high. Fans will no doubt be screaming “USA! USA!” Europeans fans will show up to make their own noise. There will be plenty of food and booze—and partying, especially every time the US team gets a point.

Because the tournament alternates between the United States and Europe, it’s in the US only every four years. This is the closest the Solheim Cup has ever been to the DMV; in 1994, it was at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Here are more details:

When is the tournament?

September 10-15, including the opening ceremonies and practice rounds.

Who will play?

The US captain is Stacy Lewis. Europe’s captain is Suzann Pettersen.

What’s the head-to-head Solheim Cup record?

The United States holds a 10-8 advantage over Europe. However, the current Cup holder is Europe, who retained the cup with a 14-14 tie in Spain in 2023. (Which technically was the 2022 event, postponed due to the pandemic.)

How much is the prize money?

There is none. The players are competing solely for their country and bragging rights.

How many people are expected to watch?

It’s estimated to draw 150,000 attendees and 5.5 million television viewers from around the world.

How to get tickets?

Visit www.solheimcupusa.com/tickets.

What does it cost?

General admission tickets cost $60 for a practice round Tuesday through Thursday and $101 for a competition round Friday through Sunday. A ticket for the week is $237, or $592 for Pavilion Tickets which come with extra perks such as elevated views, private restrooms, and different food and beverage options. Tickets for spectators age 17 and under cost less, and are available as an add-once once an adult ticket is purchased. Current and former members of the military (and their spouse/partner) get into a practice round for free, and get a 50 percent discount on competition-day tickets.