Alexandria Man Runs for Vice President

J.D. Vance, who bought a house in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood last year, has been named Donald Trump’s running mate.

Vance, a Republican from Ohio who attended law school at Yale, is a best-selling author and former venture capitalist. His Alexandria home cost reportedly more than $1.6 million. Some of Vance’s neighbors in the overwhelmingly liberal enclave “yarn-bombed” the area surrounding his house with, as Mimi Montgomery reported at the time, “trans and bi Pride flags, a strip of rainbow crochet, and a sign reading ‘Respect Our Rights’ around a utility pole, sign post, and tree outside the home.”

Still, Vance’s presence in the neighborhood appears to be rather light. A request to members of Bluesky, the beating heart of niche Alexandria social media, as to whether anyone has actually seen the senator in the neighborhood turned up few sightings.

Two years before he purchased a home in Del Ray, Vance complained about a group of “girls on the Potomac rowing” with masks on. If the 78-year-old Trump prevails this November, Vance, who is 39, will be second in line to the Presidency.

