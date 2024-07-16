6 Ways to Keep Your Dog from Going Stir-Crazy During a Heatwave

The entire DC area is baking under an excessive heat warning. The general advice in this record-toppling heat is to keep cool and stay indoors. That caution applies to pets, too, but as dog owners know, a cooped-up pup can start to go a bit stir-crazy. Sandy Modell, the founder and CEO of Alexandria’s Wholistic Hound Academy, is a canine behavior expert who’s been working with dogs for more than 20 years. She shares tips and tricks to keep your dog active even while indoors:

Go for Early-Morning or Late-Night Walks

It’s not advisable to take your dog out for a walk in the afternoon when the sun is at its highest. Instead, schedule your dog walks early in the morning or in the evening when it’s not as bright out. Of course, try to keep your pets in shady areas outdoors, but if you have to walk dogs on concrete or asphalt, put the back of your hand to the pavement first to test how hot it is. Modell recommends buying your dog small boots to protect their paws.

Set Up an Indoor Fitness Course

If you live in a small apartment, creating an obstacle course for your dog is one of the best ways to keep them active. You can use everyday household goods such as broomsticks, step stools, or even spare cardboard boxes to create an agility course. Tip: try to set up the course in a carpeted room or padded area, and not on hardwood floors where dogs will slip and slide easily.

Practice Passive Calming Activities

Dogs need mental stimulation as much as physical stimulation. Passive calming activities don’t require too much physical work from dogs but can keep their minds active. Treat-dispensing toys, food puzzles, and snuffle mats are designed to space out your pet’s feeding time while exercising his or her brain. If your dog isn’t tempted enough to work for food, Modell suggests looking up recipes to create an appetizing meal.

Cool Down with a Swim

A dip in the pool is a refreshing welcome from the sweltering heat. It’s no different for dogs. Around the DMV, some swimming holes welcome dogs and owners alike. There are also a number of dog fitness clubs around the city. Aquatic Paws in Falls Church and Chantilly helps exercise your dog with 20-minute hydrotherapy sessions. The app Swimply offers dog-friendly pool rentals around DC. You can also set up a kiddie pool outside for your pets to splash around in or just grab a hose and give them a cool rinse.

Plan Search Games

This activity improves your dog’s foundational skills and exercises his or her brain. Place treats around your home, inside boxes or even hide some in crumpled newspaper. You can even create multiple levels of the game, expanding the boundaries from one to multiple rooms of hide-and-seek. It’s also a good opportunity to practice training commands with your dog like “sit,” “stay,” and “search.”

“There’s so many different things that you can do in the house, and there’s no distractions,” Modell says. “So they’re going to be really good at it, and they’re going to be learning how to do these behaviors more reliably on the inside, and then little by little, they’re going to get better on the outside.”

Take the Stairs

A good exercise not only for dogs but dog-owners too. Whether you’re in an apartment or a multistory house, find some stairs to run up and down with your dog. If you just need your dog to get some exercise, sit at the top and toss a couple of treats down for them to retrieve. Rinse and repeat. A couple sets of stairs can help satisfy your dog’s appetite for exercise.